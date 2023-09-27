 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Kansas City Chiefs v&nbsp;New York Jets

In Week 4, the Chiefs’ offense will face a tough test against the Jets’ defense

Kansas City will be trying to extend its record to 3-1 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

For the NFL’s Week 4, the Kansas City Chiefs will travel to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey to play the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football.”

The league selected this game for primetime after New York acquired former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers — and if the 18-year NFL veteran hadn’t been injured during Week 1’s contest between the Jets and Buffalo Bills, it would have been the first game in which Rodgers and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes had played against each other.

That certainly would have been one to watch!

But it would be a mistake to believe that without Rodgers, the outcome of this Sunday’s matchup is a foregone conclusion.

Even though the Jets now stand 1-2 after losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots, New York ranks ninth in yards allowed per play and 12th in points allowed. In some ways, this will be the biggest test of the Chiefs’ offense this season. If nothing else, it will help us determine if the 41 points Kansas City scored against the Chicago Bears last Sunday was more the result of the offense coming together than it was of the team facing an inferior defense.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time on NBC. The game will be carried locally on KSHB/41.

