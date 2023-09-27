Travis Kelce provides update on why Taylor Swift was at Arrowhead

In the latest episode of his "New Heights" podcast, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talked about his Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears — but more importantly, he gave an update on his and Taylor Swift's "situationship."

Traylor updates

After what could have been the most enjoyable Chiefs game in recent memory, all of us Swifties and 92%’ers out there finally have an update from the horse's mouth about the Traylor situation.

The first thing Travis mentioned was how much his life has changed since this whole adventure began, namely the presence of paparazzi camping out in front of his home.

“I’ve noticed a few things, like paparazzi outside of my house,” said Travis. “They all have British accents or something European.” He went on to say that he knows they are paparazzi because “they have a camera in their hands and they’re screaming my name.”

Travis also acknowledged that while this level of attention is new for him, it's something Swift deals with on a regular basis, and he gave her props for stepping out into the limelight and coming to the game.

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy.”

On top of that, Swift apparently got the friends-and-family seal of approval.

“I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her,” said Travis, joking that the NFL must have scripted this story. “She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light.”

There is no doubt that Swift put on an impressive performance in the suite, providing multiple viral highlights for people to swoon over, and Kelce said he loved seeing them, too.

“The slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs Kingdom was all excited she was there, that s—t was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure. “Shout out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage.”

taylor swift with the chest-bump after bf travis kelce’s TD pic.twitter.com/h6i6Hfwbrv — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) September 24, 2023

Kelce knows he brought all of this attention on himself.

“I’m the one that did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor,” said Kelce. “You miss 100% of shots you don’t take, baby.”

Now that things are getting real, he asked everyone to respect their privacy moving forward.

"What's real is that it is my personal life," he said. "I want to respect both of our lives. She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season.

“I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. So everything moving forward, I think talking about sports and saying, ‘Alright, now,’ will have to be kind of where I keep it.”

While I don't think people will stop talking about this any time soon, all of us Swifty-Two-Percenters can respect that he wants to do everything he can to safeguard this relationship.