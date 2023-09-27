Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs defense is fearless

The latest

Kansas City Chiefs Defense playing fearless: The Chiefs defense feasted on a poor Bears offense, finishing with three sacks and 21 pressures in the blowout win. While getting pressure on Justin Fields, the secondary was just as dominant, allowing only 99 yards and a 56.3 passer rating. L’Jarius Sneed allowed just five passing yards and Trent McDuffie allowed two. Kansas City’s defense has allowed just 13.3 points per game and 280.7 yards per game, both top 10 in the NFL. There’s some bad blood in Kansas City.

This will be Siemian’s second stint in green and white. He signed with the team in the 2019 offseason to serve as Sam Darnold. He started a single game after Darnold came down with mono. Siemian was 3 for 6 for three yards before suffering a season ending ankle injury. He now might get to improve upon that stat line. It seemed likely the Jets would be in the market to sign a quarterback after Zach Wilson struggled in the team’s Week 3 loss to the New England Patriots. Still it seems like things came together quickly to sign Siemian. His visit to the team was initially reported this morning, and he signed soon after.

4. Hopefully for Swift and (mostly) Kelce this goes well ... though a rematch of Super Bowl 57 could be problematic given Swift is a Pennsylvania native and Eagles fan. It may be a “You Belong With Me” “Love Story” right now, but could it end with “Bad Blood”? Sunday went well, but it’s hard not to flash back to that Tony Romo-Jessica Simpson debacle if you’re a Chiefs fan. 4a. To be clear Swifties and Kelce admirers, we openly acknowledge your idols are at the tops of their chosen professions in ways Romo and Simpson never were. 5. Speaking again of one-percenters, give it up for Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, who won his 271st game (including playoffs) Sunday, moving him past Dallas Cowboys legend Tom Landry and into fourth place all-time.

In addition to the Red Wednesday donation from flag sales, the Hunt Family Foundation 50/50 Raffle during the club’s 2023 NFL Kickoff Game against the Detroit Lions also benefited RMHC-KC. An additional $113,094 – half of $226,288, the largest regular season pot in raffle history – brought the total donation from this year’s Red Wednesday celebration to more than $1 million.

PICK NO. 31: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: EDGE FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH Overall Rookie Grade: 66.4 (Rank: 4/14) Principal Opponent: Larry Borom Week 3 Snaps: 25 Week 3 Grade: 57.4 Anudike’s Uzomah’s third game was a mixed bag. He beat Robert Tonyan inside once in run defense but missed the tackle that would’ve finished the play. He also ran down Justin Fields on a scramble attempt that went for no gain. However, Anudike-Uzomah came away empty-handed on 15 pass-rush snaps despite primarily facing Chicago’s backup left tackle.

Rodgers, in his weekly spot on “The Pat McAfee Show,” said Tuesday that he didn’t care for the sideline behavior during Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots. “I think we need to hold our poise a little bit better across the board,” Rodgers said. “Just offensively, we need to not have some of those things happen on the sideline and to be a little better and to be a, just be a little better competitors.” Wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Michael Carter were caught on camera in animated conversations with assistant coaches. Carter, in particular, was hot; he was screaming at running backs coach Taylor Embree.

3. New York Jets In the greatest Captain Obvious statement imaginable: Context matters when talking about the Jets. Aaron Rodgers logged exactly four snaps before a torn Achilles ended his debut season in New York. The moment his diagnosis became official, the Jets’ aspirations of earning any meaningful success vanished. But they’re not a threatening team. Zach Wilson has averaged a measly 5.6 yards per pass attempt, and the rushing attack has mustered a tick below three yards per carry outside of Breece Hall’s 83-yard scamper—and that possession, in fitting fashion, only resulted in a field goal anyway. The defense hasn’t been a weakness, yet the Jets followed an upset over the Bills (five sacks and four interceptions) with one sack and zero takeaways in losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. It’s not getting better soon, either. New York plays the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Weeks 4 and 6, respectively.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones wrote in a post on social media on Monday night that he was recently hospitalized against his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department and was later taken to a behavioral health center. Jones, 33, posted on social media what appeared to be a patient bill of rights for a Las Vegas-area mental health facility, and he wrote that “the police said that people were concerned about me because of my posts online.” Jones shared on social media what appeared to be journal entries in which he stated that he was “confused on what I did wrong.”

5. Buffalo Bills (7th) They’re settling into the season nicely. 6. Dallas Cowboys (1st) Losing Trevon Diggs for the year seriously dampens their Super Bowl chances — but then again, so does losing to the Cardinals. 7. Baltimore Ravens (6th) Justin Tucker has lost his superpowers.

