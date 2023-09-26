From the Editors Show: Week 3 marinated takeaways

On the latest episode of the Arrowhead Pride Editors' Show podcast, Pete Sweeney and John Dixon discuss their 'marinated takeaways' from the Chiefs' impressive win over the Bears.

(Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here. It is also available on Spotify.)

Chiefs get the run game going

John: "I don't know that this is all that marinated, but I'm going to talk about it anyway. It's how evenly distributed the Chiefs' pass-to-runs were on Sunday... I always look at the pass-to-run breakdown in the snap count information, and it was 51% passing to 49% rushing on Sunday... The Chiefs only had two games all of last season that were close to that kind of 50-50 split. It was the early season game against the Buccaneers and the late season game against the Raiders. Normally it's closer to a 2 to 1 ratio for the Chiefs... Obviously, the big lead early helps — but this is something we've been wanting to see on the ground. If the Chiefs can run the ball just a little more, it will give them more options in the play-action passing game."

Isiah Pacheco forces 7 missed tackles in Week 3

Pete: "I've always thought that the Chiefs offense ticks a little bit better when they run the ball. It was nice to see the play-callers have to eat their peas on Sunday... Isiah Pacheco forced 7 missed tackles against the Bears–with 49 of his 62 rushing yards coming after contact. I thought Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon also looked great in this game. When I say Matt Nagy and Andy Reid need to eat their peas, I mean I want to see more designed runs early in the game. We saw on Sunday what a difference it made for the Chiefs, especially in the early going of the game... They've got some pretty good running backs right now, and we saw how it can open things up in the passing game."

Chiefs red zone offense

John: "The Chiefs red zone offense was 5 for 5 on Sunday. How much have we complained about the Chiefs red zone offense being down? After Sunday, Patrick Mahomes now leads the league in red-zone touchdowns. They were 10 of 14 for 71% on third down on Sunday. In the NFL, that's excellent — and three times what it was against the Jaguars in Week 2... Now we keep talking about the running game, and it actually only averaged 3.9 yards per carry on Sunday. If you watched the game, though, you would assume that number was a lot higher, and I think that illustrates how the running game can still be effective without having huge runs. What really matters for this offense is the running game showing they can be consistent."

This defense is outstanding

Pete: "The beautiful thing for the Chiefs' impressive defensive performances so far is they've accomplished all this without Charles Omenihu in the mix. What happens when you add him to the defensive line rotation with Chris Jones, Mike Danna and George Karlaftis? When you add Charles Omenihu to the mix, that's a recipe to make a lot of quarterbacks uncomfortable... This defense legitimately has a top-five ceiling this year —and it's only going to be enhanced when they get Charles Omenihu back."

