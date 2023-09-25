Andy Reid roundup: 4 takeaways from the Chiefs’ head coach

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid met with the media via Zoom on Monday, less than 24 hours after the team’s 41-10 blowout of the Chicago Bears.

Reid began his press conference with no injury updates. He complimented all three phases but still maintained the Chiefs have room to improve.

Then Reid took questions, which we have rounded up in four takeaways:

Reid assured reporters that Patrick Mahomes is in good health, even after his ankle was rolled up.

Mahomes said as much after the game, but the head coach was able to confirm that there was nothing to worry about regarding the quarterback.

“The ankle can twist one way or the other, and this is more of what we call a basketball sprain,” said Reid. “He felt comfortable afterward with it. It will probably be a little stiff today. I haven’t seen him [Monday], to tell you. But he was good to go.”

Reid’s overnight film study only intensified his feelings that right tackle Jawaan Taylor is being picked on by officials.

Head coach Andy Reid is still not holding back when it comes to the officials calling Taylor for illegal formation penalties.

“Now that I have had a chance to look at it, I’d even double down more on what I said [Sunday evening],” said Reid. “I just think they’ve got an eye on him, and they better keep an eye on everybody else, too (chuckling), because it’s to the point of being ridiculous. They got their point proved now out there to the world, so let’s make sure we’re staying consistent.”

Reid saw positive signs from the wide receivers against the Bears.

Mahomes is spreading the ball around, with four receivers having 10 targets or more. Through three games, Justin Watson leads all pass-catchers in receiving yards with 158 yards, followed by Skyy Moore at 112 and rookie Rashee Rice at 108.

“I liked what I saw,” said Reid. “There’s some things we’ve got to correct on all of them, but there were some good things. I like the way Rice is coming along. He’s catching the ball well, he’s getting up the field. He had the one at the end — that was on him, the interception at the end. For the most part here, he’s doing a nice job. When he has that ball in his hands, he’s strong, and he knows how to get up the field quickly, so that’s a real positive — and I think Pat has trust in him. You could see the development.

“[Moore] had a good day. [Marquez Valdes-Scantling] had a good day. You just keep going through. The guys, I thought, played well. [Watson] had a great catch, a couple of them. He’s been productive. Pat’s using all the guys and they’re all stepping up there.”

Montrell Washington sounds like the Chiefs’ choice at returner moving forward.

The Chiefs chose to dip into their practice squad to replace Richie James, who is now on injured reserve with an MCL injury. Washington was the player back for every return of the night, be it kick or punt.

“Montrell I thought did a nice job,” said Reid. “I mentioned him last night, and I thought he was secure back there, and I thought he handled it well.”