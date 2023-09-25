9 things overheard after Sunday’s Chiefs victory over the Bears

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs manhandled the Chicago Bears into a 41-10 defeat to bring their record at 2-1. Here are some of things Tom Ruprecht overheard alongside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
- “So the Bears’ big plan was to give head coach Matt Eberflus more responsibility?”
- “Taylor Swift lives her life under the microscope. Tabloids obsessively track her every move. It’s kind of like what Jawaan Taylor goes through.”
- “Somewhere Olivia Rodrigo is frantically Googling ‘Chiefs Players + Single.’”
- “I seriously haven’t seen Taylor this excited about a new man since August.”
- “I hope at midnight Taylor will drop a diss track about the Bears.”
- “This week, Blaine Gabbert has to attend the defensive meetings so Steve Spagnuolo will have someone to yell at.”
- “Do you think Matt Eberflus noticed the McCaskeys interviewing Deion Sanders on the sideline?”
- “Patrick Mahomes has the edge over Tua Tagovailoa in the MVP race because he gets to face the Denver Broncos’ defense twice.”
- “You thought Chiefs tickets were already hard to get? Now you’re going to competing with all the Swifties!”
