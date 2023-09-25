 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
9 things overheard after Sunday’s Chiefs victory over the Bears

If you listened very carefully, there were interesting things to be heard in at Arrowhead on Sunday afternoon.

By Tom Ruprecht
/ new
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs manhandled the Chicago Bears into a 41-10 defeat to bring their record at 2-1. Here are some of things Tom Ruprecht overheard alongside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

  1. “So the Bears’ big plan was to give head coach Matt Eberflus more responsibility?”
  2. “Taylor Swift lives her life under the microscope. Tabloids obsessively track her every move. It’s kind of like what Jawaan Taylor goes through.”
  3. “Somewhere Olivia Rodrigo is frantically Googling ‘Chiefs Players + Single.’”
  4. “I seriously haven’t seen Taylor this excited about a new man since August.”
  5. “I hope at midnight Taylor will drop a diss track about the Bears.”
  6. “This week, Blaine Gabbert has to attend the defensive meetings so Steve Spagnuolo will have someone to yell at.”
  7. “Do you think Matt Eberflus noticed the McCaskeys interviewing Deion Sanders on the sideline?”
  8. “Patrick Mahomes has the edge over Tua Tagovailoa in the MVP race because he gets to face the Denver Broncos’ defense twice.
  9. “You thought Chiefs tickets were already hard to get? Now you’re going to competing with all the Swifties!

