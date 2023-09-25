 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 3

Week 3 concludes with a doubleheader: Eagles-Buccaneers and Rams-Bengals in primetime.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Week 3 of the NFL season concludes with another “Monday Night Football“ doubleheader that starts with two undefeated NFC teams: the (2-0) Philadelphia Eagles traveling to Florida to take on the (2-0) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 6:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time on ESPN+ (and locally on KMBC/9). Then at 7:15, the (1-1) Los Angeles Rams will be in the Queen City to face the (0-2) Cincinnati Bengals on ESPN and ESPN2.

The Eagles are coming off a 34-28 road win over the Minnesota Vikings, while the Buccaneers handed the Chicago Bears a 27-17 home loss in Week 2. A week ago, the Rams picked up a 30-23 road loss against the San Francisco 49ers and the Bengals suffered a 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Eagles are favored by 5 points over the Buccaneers, while the Bengals are 2-point favorites over the Rams.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 31-15-0

Poll

Which team wins Eagles (2-0) at Buccaneers (2-0)?

view results
  • 81%
    Eagles
    (54 votes)
  • 18%
    Buccaneers
    (12 votes)
66 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Rams (1-1) at Bengals (0-2)?

view results
  • 78%
    Rams
    (56 votes)
  • 21%
    Bengals
    (15 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (2-0) at Lions (1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 22%
    Falcons
    (106 votes)
  • 77%
    Lions
    (373 votes)
479 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bills (1-1) at Commanders (2-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 62%
    Bills
    (303 votes)
  • 37%
    Commanders
    (178 votes)
481 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Colts (1-1) at Ravens (2-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 8%
    Colts
    (39 votes)
  • 91%
    Ravens
    (431 votes)
470 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Broncos (0-2) at Dolphins (2-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 4%
    Broncos
    (23 votes)
  • 95%
    Dolphins
    (458 votes)
481 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (0-2) at Jaguars (1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 4%
    Texans
    (19 votes)
  • 95%
    Jaguars
    (447 votes)
466 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Saints (2-0) at Packers (1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 54%
    Saints
    (257 votes)
  • 45%
    Packers
    (211 votes)
468 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Patriots (0-2) at Jets (1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 66%
    Patriots
    (308 votes)
  • 33%
    Jets
    (154 votes)
462 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Titans (1-1) at Browns (1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 48%
    Titans
    (231 votes)
  • 51%
    Browns
    (241 votes)
472 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Chargers (0-2) at Vikings (0-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 41%
    Chargers
    (200 votes)
  • 58%
    Vikings
    (280 votes)
480 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Panthers (0-2) at Seahawks (1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 5%
    Panthers
    (25 votes)
  • 94%
    Seahawks
    (434 votes)
459 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cowboys (2-0) at Cardinals (0-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 95%
    Cowboys
    (446 votes)
  • 4%
    Cardinals
    (21 votes)
467 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Steelers (1-1) at Raiders (1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 76%
    Steelers
    (360 votes)
  • 23%
    Raiders
    (111 votes)
471 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Giants (1-1) at 49ers (2-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 6%
    Giants
    (9 votes)
  • 93%
    49ers
    (129 votes)
138 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bears (0-2) at Chiefs (1-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 49%
    Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
    (156 votes)
  • 35%
    Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
    (113 votes)
  • 11%
    Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
    (36 votes)
  • 1%
    Bears in a close game
    (5 votes)
  • 0%
    Bears in an easy win
    (3 votes)
  • 1%
    Bears in a blowout
    (4 votes)
317 votes total Vote Now

