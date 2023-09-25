AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 3

Week 3 of the NFL season concludes with another “Monday Night Football“ doubleheader that starts with two undefeated NFC teams: the (2-0) Philadelphia Eagles traveling to Florida to take on the (2-0) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 6:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time on ESPN+ (and locally on KMBC/9). Then at 7:15, the (1-1) Los Angeles Rams will be in the Queen City to face the (0-2) Cincinnati Bengals on ESPN and ESPN2.

The Eagles are coming off a 34-28 road win over the Minnesota Vikings, while the Buccaneers handed the Chicago Bears a 27-17 home loss in Week 2. A week ago, the Rams picked up a 30-23 road loss against the San Francisco 49ers and the Bengals suffered a 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Eagles are favored by 5 points over the Buccaneers, while the Bengals are 2-point favorites over the Rams.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 31-15-0

Poll Which team wins Eagles (2-0) at Buccaneers (2-0)? Eagles

Buccaneers vote view results 81% Eagles (54 votes)

18% Buccaneers (12 votes) 66 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Rams (1-1) at Bengals (0-2)? Rams

Bengals vote view results 78% Rams (56 votes)

21% Bengals (15 votes) 71 votes total Vote Now

