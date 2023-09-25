AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 3

Week 3 of the NFL season concludes with another “Monday Night Football“ doubleheader that starts with two undefeated NFC teams: the (2-0) Philadelphia Eagles traveling to Florida to take on the (2-0) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 6:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time on ESPN+ (and locally on KMBC/9). Then at 7:15, the (1-1) Los Angeles Rams will be in the Queen City to face the (0-2) Cincinnati Bengals on ESPN and ESPN2.
The Eagles are coming off a 34-28 road win over the Minnesota Vikings, while the Buccaneers handed the Chicago Bears a 27-17 home loss in Week 2. A week ago, the Rams picked up a 30-23 road loss against the San Francisco 49ers and the Bengals suffered a 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland.
According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Eagles are favored by 5 points over the Buccaneers, while the Bengals are 2-point favorites over the Rams.
Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 31-15-0
Poll
Which team wins Eagles (2-0) at Buccaneers (2-0)?
-
81%
Eagles
-
18%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team wins Rams (1-1) at Bengals (0-2)?
-
78%
Rams
-
21%
Bengals
Poll
Which team wins Falcons (2-0) at Lions (1-1)?
This poll is closed
-
22%
Falcons
-
77%
Lions
Poll
Which team wins Bills (1-1) at Commanders (2-0)?
This poll is closed
-
62%
Bills
-
37%
Commanders
Poll
Which team wins Colts (1-1) at Ravens (2-0)?
This poll is closed
-
8%
Colts
-
91%
Ravens
Poll
Which team wins Broncos (0-2) at Dolphins (2-0)?
This poll is closed
-
4%
Broncos
-
95%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team wins Texans (0-2) at Jaguars (1-1)?
This poll is closed
-
4%
Texans
-
95%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team wins Saints (2-0) at Packers (1-1)?
This poll is closed
-
54%
Saints
-
45%
Packers
Poll
Which team wins Patriots (0-2) at Jets (1-1)?
This poll is closed
-
66%
Patriots
-
33%
Jets
Poll
Which team wins Titans (1-1) at Browns (1-1)?
This poll is closed
-
48%
Titans
-
51%
Browns
Poll
Which team wins Chargers (0-2) at Vikings (0-2)?
This poll is closed
-
41%
Chargers
-
58%
Vikings
Poll
Which team wins Panthers (0-2) at Seahawks (1-1)?
This poll is closed
-
5%
Panthers
-
94%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins Cowboys (2-0) at Cardinals (0-2)?
This poll is closed
-
95%
Cowboys
-
4%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team wins Steelers (1-1) at Raiders (1-1)?
This poll is closed
-
76%
Steelers
-
23%
Raiders
Poll
Which team wins Giants (1-1) at 49ers (2-0)?
This poll is closed
-
6%
Giants
-
93%
49ers
Poll
Which team wins Bears (0-2) at Chiefs (1-1)?
This poll is closed
-
49%
Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
-
35%
Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
-
11%
Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
-
1%
Bears in a close game
-
0%
Bears in an easy win
-
1%
Bears in a blowout
