Chiefs HC Andy Reid moves into sole possession of fourth all time with 271st win | NFL.com

Reid now trails the Bears’ George Halas (324 career wins), the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick (330) and all-time leader Don Shula (347) of the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins. Reid has 249 regular-season wins and 22 postseason victories, including last season’s Super Bowl. One more triumph will tie Reid with Landry again for fourth solely in the regular season. Reid is currently in his 25th season as a head coach — 14 with the Philadelphia Eagles and 11 with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 65-year-old offensive maestro has been to four Super Bowls, won two and continues to pad his Hall of Fame resume.

Whole lotta wins for Big Red, and he ain't done yet.



Congratulations, Coach! pic.twitter.com/suiPUox6ui — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 25, 2023

Schrock’s NFL Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after being obliterated by Chiefs | NBC Sports

Week 3 started with me wondering: Is anyone good besides the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys? The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs quickly answered that question by massacring the Denver Broncos and Bears in unrelenting fashion. The Dolphins dropped 70 on the Broncos, while the Bears quickly fell behind 31-0 in Kansas City. By the way, the Broncos and Bears meet next week at Soldier Field. Welcome to hell. Elsewhere, the Buffalo Bills found their groove against the Washington Commanders, Deshaun Watson still looks like cat food, and there's no way Robert Saleh can keep trotting Zach Wilson out there every Sunday Here's where each team stands after Sunday's Week 3 action: San Francisco 49ers (3-0): Imagine how good the 49ers would be if Brock Purdy's last name didn't rhyme with "Turdy." The Niners are an unstoppable wagon right now. Miami Dolphins (3-0): The Dolphins are just out there playing Madden on Sundays.

Chiefs vs. Bears score, takeaways: Patrick Mahomes cruises, Chicago implodes | CBS Sports

Why the Chiefs won They hosted the Bears. Honestly, Chicago’s incompetence was just as vital as Kansas City’s own performance here. But besides that, Mahomes was perhaps the smoothest he’s looked all year, hitting almost every receiver before his ankle briefly bothered him ahead of halftime. His three TDs were effortless, with Kelce, rookie Rashee Rice and Marquez Valdes-Scantling all assisting downfield. The Chiefs’ defensive front was equally effective, with Chris Jones and George Karlaftis helping lead a three-sack effort that consistently flustered Fields and shut down Chicago’s pitiful rushing attack.

Patrick Mahomes reaches 25,000 career passing yards in win | ESPN

Patrick Mahomes became the fastest NFL quarterback to reach 25,000 career passing yards, and he got there on Sunday in a fitting manner. The Chiefs signal-caller went over the milestone on one of his longest passes of the day, a 37-yard throw to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the third quarter of Kansas City’s 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium. “It really is cool,” Mahomes said. “Doing it at Arrowhead ... it’s a tremendous honor to be a part of this organization and be able to do stuff like that at this stadium. It’ll be stuff I remember the rest of my life.” Mahomes needed 83 games to get to 25,000 yards. Matthew Stafford had been the fastest QB to 25,000 yards, needing 90 games to do it. Mahomes for a couple of moments late in the first half appeared he might not get to the milestone on Sunday. He had an ankle rolled on by Bears defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue and briefly was hobbled by the injury. Mahomes stayed in the game until finishing his only drive of the second half with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. That play put the Chiefs ahead 41-0, and Mahomes said he didn’t exit the game because of the injury. He suffered a high ankle sprain in last year’s divisional round playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, though he played in the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl. “I would’ve been fine to play the rest of the game,” he said. “If anything, it kind of scared me more just being that ankle. “We taped it up and then I was able to go.” The Chiefs for the first time this season resembled the team that led the NFL in scoring last year. They had 312 yards in the first half and led 34-0. Mahomes finished 24-of-33 passing for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

NFL Winners and Losers: Dolphins hang 70 points on Broncos, Tua’s MVP case gets a push | Yahoo! Sports

WINNERS Kansas City Chiefs defense, again: The Chiefs allowed another touchdown, finally, but it didn’t take away from another stellar performance by a suddenly underrated group. Sunday’s strong outing perhaps shouldn’t count because it came against the Chicago Bears, but we’ll still give a nod to the effort anyway. The Chiefs plastered the Bears and the defense looked really good again. They held the Bears scoreless for three quarters while Patrick Mahomes built up a 41-0 lead. The Bears scored 10 points in the fourth quarter but you can forgive the Chiefs for letting up a bit. They ended up with a 41-10 win. Kansas City has played three games and if you don’t count a pick 6 from the Lions’ defense in the opener, they’ve given up 33 points. The Bears are beyond bad but the Lions and Jaguars have good offenses and Kansas City’s defense did well against both of them. The Chiefs being good on both sides of the ball is a story that probably needs more attention.

NFL Week 3 Recap: What We Learned About Every Team, Game by Game | Sports Illustrated

What it means for Chiefs: Everyone will talk about the offense, but the defense is becoming a beast. Fields was held to 42 passing yards (2.6 yards per attempt) and an interception while notching three sacks until Kansas City pulled many of its starters. And the Chiefs were without star linebacker Nick Bolton, who missed the game with a sprained ankle. The offense was always going to be top-notch, but the defense has been dominant.

Turf wars: Aaron Rodgers’ injury reignites debate over artificial grass use | NBC News

When New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers collapsed on the MetLife Stadium field with a season-ending Achilles tendon tear during the team’s first game, he reignited a debate over the safety of artificial turf. And while the NFL has maintained that turf fields are as safe as grass, new data provided to NBC News shows NFL stadiums with synthetic surfaces usually have more injuries. Data from the sports analytics company Sports Info Solutions — which provides data and analysis to pro sports teams and other industry groups — shows that 7 of the 10 stadiums with the highest injury counts from 2017 to 2022 had artificial surfaces.

Five trends that came into focus in Week 3: Dolphins’ dynamic offense, reality checks for two NFC teams | NFL.com

1. The Miami Dolphins have the best offense in football. The 70 points they put up on the Denver Broncos — “embarrassing,” Broncos head coach Sean Payton called it — was the most scored in an NFL game since 1966. That is the headline, but the really dazzling thing was how they did it. Tua Tagovailoa was, again, practically flawless. He was a perfect 16 of 16 in the first half and finished the day 23 of 26 (a bonkers 88.5 completion percentage) for 309 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions. That’s eight touchdowns and two interceptions through three games. Tyreek Hill remains unstoppable (157 yards receiving), and Jaylen Waddle, the other half of the NFL’s most dynamic receiving duo, wasn’t even playing. It was also the 350 yards rushing. The trick plays (a nifty no-look, off-hand shovel pass for a touchdown). The average of 10.2 yards gained on each offensive play. Some of this is, of course, on the Broncos’ woeful defense, but the Dolphins have started the season fast while other teams are still figuring things out in what has looked like an extension of preseason. Miami plays the Bills next week with an early chance to establish control of the AFC East. For the Dolphins, these first three games are an extension of what we saw last season: If Tagovailoa is healthy, the Dolphins are as dangerous as any team in the loaded AFC.

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes defend Jawaan Taylor’s recent penalties

Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor was called for two illegal formation penalties during the second quarter of the team’s 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Taylor has been under the officiating microscope since Week 1 of the NFL season, after NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth made note of his alignment throughout the nationally televised opening-night broadcast. Since the league has the power to fine him, head coach Andy Reid is typically ultra-cautious when discussing officiating — but after Sunday’s game, he did not bite his tongue. “I checked out all the looks that our right tackle got called on [Sunday],” he started. “I’m seeing it on both sides of the ball. I’m seeing it with our left tackle. [Taylor] might be being picked on just a little bit here, I felt [on Sunday]. I thought they did a good job the week before — but [Sunday], I thought it was too much. I wasn’t seeing it. Still, we got to keep working on that and get through this.”

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

