Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid discuss Taylor Swift’s attendance at Arrowhead Stadium

If the Chicago Bears didn’t know that they were in trouble when they walked in, then they sure do now. The Kansas City Chiefs made it look easy during their 41-10 rout of the Bears in Week 3. While the Chiefs’ offense has put together a couple of inconsistent performances to start the season, they were able to shake it off with a dominant Sunday performance to the tune of 456 total yards and five touchdowns.

However, the most significant story coming out of this one was not centered around the game (which was essentially over by halftime). Pop sensation Taylor Swift stole headlines as she graced Arrowhead Stadium with her presence, becoming a welcome addition to the Chiefs Kingdom as rumors of her and tight end Travis Kelce’s relationship entered the public spotlight.

Taylor Swift is HERE for the Chiefs game pic.twitter.com/46SW4gEodz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

As he usually does, Kelce balled out with the added pressure of the Internet on his shoulders. He finished the game with seven receptions for 69 yards and this touchdown midway through the third quarter — much to Swift’s delight.

While Kelce did not officially speak after the game, he was spotted leaving the locker room with Swift by his side.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

Of course, Kelce’s teammates, including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, had some fun with the entire situation.

“I heard that she was in the house today,” Mahomes said with a smile during his postgame interview with Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews. “I felt a little bit of the pressure and so I knew I had to get it to Travis (Kelce). Of course, it was on a route that Travis, he does his own thing, makes up a route and I throw it to him. I think he wanted to get in the endzone as much as all the Swifties wanted him to.”

During his postgame press conference, Mahomes further detailed how it all played out with Kelce before Sunday’s game.

“He told me at like the last minute,” Mahomes explained. “There’s something with Travis where he kind of just says it, and you don’t know if it’s true or not. He says it’s so calmly. I remember one time he was like, ‘Hey, I’m going to go to the one of the World Series or one of the playoff baseball games,’ and I’m like, ‘You said it so randomly.’ And then he just went.

“But the same thing, it was Friday, and he was just like, ‘Uh yeah, I think she’s coming to the game today,’ and then just moved about his business to the game this weekend.”

Meanwhile, head coach Andy Reid may be the real hero of this Chiefs’ love story. While the 65-year-old has greatly influenced Kelce’s career, he couldn’t help but take credit for the star’s alleged power couple status.

“You know what, I’ve met her before,” Reid said of Swift, “and I might’ve set them up, so I’ll just leave you with that.”