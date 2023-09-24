Chiefs open as 9-point favorites over the Jets in Week 4’s ‘Sunday Night Football’

In the NFL’s Week 4, the 2-1 Kansas City Chiefs will travel to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey to play the 1-2 New York Jets in a “Sunday Night Football” matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 9-point favorite in the game.

In Week 2, the Chiefs opened as 2.5-point road favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars before winning that game 17-9. Then in Week 3, Kansas City opened as a 13-point home favorite in its game against the Chicago Bears — a matchup that it won 41-10 on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the Jets are coming off a 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 3. New York had opened as a 2.5-point home underdog in that matchup — and after opening as 7.5-point road underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, the Jets lost 30-10.