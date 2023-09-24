 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sign up for Arrowhead Pride Premier Our newsletter from Pete Sweeney and others is delivered to your inbox twice a week. Sign up today for a 7-day free trial!

Filed under:

Chiefs open as 9-point favorites over the Jets in Week 4’s ‘Sunday Night Football’

This game between Kansas City and New York looks quite a bit different than it did at the beginning of the season.

By John Dixon
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets Photo by Tim Umphrey/Getty Images

In the NFL’s Week 4, the 2-1 Kansas City Chiefs will travel to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey to play the 1-2 New York Jets in a “Sunday Night Football” matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 9-point favorite in the game.

In Week 2, the Chiefs opened as 2.5-point road favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars before winning that game 17-9. Then in Week 3, Kansas City opened as a 13-point home favorite in its game against the Chicago Bears — a matchup that it won 41-10 on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the Jets are coming off a 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 3. New York had opened as a 2.5-point home underdog in that matchup — and after opening as 7.5-point road underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, the Jets lost 30-10.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Arrowhead Pride Premier

If you love Arrowhead Pride, you won’t want to miss Pete Sweeney in your inbox each week as he delivers deep analysis and insights on the Chiefs' path to the Super Bowl.