Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes defend Jawaan Taylor’s recent penalties

Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor was called for two illegal formation penalties during the second quarter of the team’s 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Taylor has been under the officiating microscope since Week 1 of the NFL season, after NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth made note of his alignment throughout the nationally televised opening-night broadcast.

Since the league has the power to fine him, head coach Andy Reid is typically ultra-cautious when discussing officiating — but after Sunday’s game, he did not bite his tongue.

“I checked out all the looks that our right tackle got called on [Sunday],” he started. “I’m seeing it on both sides of the ball. I’m seeing it with our left tackle. [Taylor] might be being picked on just a little bit here, I felt [on Sunday]. I thought they did a good job the week before — but [Sunday], I thought it was too much. I wasn’t seeing it. Still, we got to keep working on that and get through this.”

Reid expressed that his decision to insert Prince Tega Wanogho for Taylor during the game had less to do with the penalties or his play. Instead, it was more about a minor injury he suffered in the contest.

“I subbed out some guys,” said Reid. “He also got hit in the mouth and has got a cut in there. [He] wasn’t feeling too good. He’ll be fine, though.”

During his turn at the podium, quarterback Patrick Mahomes echoed his head coach in Taylor’s defense.

“It’s wild to me,” said Mahomes. “When you go back and look at the tablet, they’re both in the exact same spot. I just don’t understand it. It’s hard because he’s playing great football, and he’s getting these penalties thrown on him.

“I know it’s hard to officiate. I watch a lot of tape, and he’s no deeper than any other tackle in the league. There’s other guys that are even further back than he is. It’s crazy to see.

“Hopefully, it kind of calms down as the season goes on. But he’s making adjustments — and it seems like even with his adjustments, they’re not good enough... I guess.”