 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sign up for Arrowhead Pride Premier Our newsletter from Pete Sweeney and others is delivered to your inbox twice a week. Sign up today for a 7-day free trial!

Filed under:

Injury updates on Patrick Mahomes, Prince Tega Wanogho after Chiefs’ win over Bears

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes provided injury updates after Sunday’s win.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked to be in pain after his ankle was rolled late in the second quarter of the team’s eventual 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

After the game, Mahomes told reporters he was all right.

“I made it [through the game] fine,” said the quarterback. “I would have been fine to play the rest of the game. If anything, it kind of scared me more — just being that ankle, and so it scared me a little bit more. We taped it up and then I was able to go.”

Head coach Andy Reid took Mahomes out of the game midway through the third quarter since it was a blowout situation. Mahomes finished 24 of 33 for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

Reid said that offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho was the only Chiefs injury to mention following the game. Wanogho suffered a left quad injury.

“Everybody else finished the game and did OK,” said Reid.

In This Stream

Chiefs defeat Bears 42-10 in Week 3

View all 40 stories

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Arrowhead Pride Premier

If you love Arrowhead Pride, you won’t want to miss Pete Sweeney in your inbox each week as he delivers deep analysis and insights on the Chiefs' path to the Super Bowl.