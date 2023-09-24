Injury updates on Patrick Mahomes, Prince Tega Wanogho after Chiefs’ win over Bears

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked to be in pain after his ankle was rolled late in the second quarter of the team’s eventual 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

Patrick Mahomes appears to be in pain after getting his ankle rolled on pic.twitter.com/alBUWdIlE5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

After the game, Mahomes told reporters he was all right.

“I made it [through the game] fine,” said the quarterback. “I would have been fine to play the rest of the game. If anything, it kind of scared me more — just being that ankle, and so it scared me a little bit more. We taped it up and then I was able to go.”

Head coach Andy Reid took Mahomes out of the game midway through the third quarter since it was a blowout situation. Mahomes finished 24 of 33 for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

Reid said that offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho was the only Chiefs injury to mention following the game. Wanogho suffered a left quad injury.

“Everybody else finished the game and did OK,” said Reid.