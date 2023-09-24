AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs demolished the Chicago Bears 41-10.

Chicago couldn’t do anything against the Kansas City defense. When the first half was winding down, the Bears fumbled a possession and Justin FIelds threw an interception. Both turnovers ended in points for the Chiefs. It was 34-0 going into halftime.

Patrick Mahomes made this his get-right game from start to finish. Mahomes even had an injury scare – but that didn’t faze him. 10 different Chiefs receivers caught a pass — while Taylor Swift was in attendance, cheering on hew boy-pal Travis Kelce.

KILLA TRAVVVV pic.twitter.com/NNZtiTeIZK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 24, 2023

Mahomes’ day ended on the Chiefs’ second drive in the third quarter as Blaine Gabbert came on in relief. Mahomes finish with 24 completions on 33 attempts for 272 yards and three touchdowns.

Fastest QB ever to reach 25,000 passing yards (83 games)@PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/NJ91YHdyh3 — NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2023

