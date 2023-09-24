Final score: Chiefs pounce on vulnerable Bears, coast to 41-10 win

In the NFL’s Week 3, the Kansas City Chiefs welcomed the Chicago Bears to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, hoping to extend their record to 2-1 with a get-right game against a Bears team that came to Kansas City with an 0-2 record. The team got its wish, coasting to a 41-10 blowout victory.

First quarter

The Bears won the game’s opening coin toss, choosing to defer to the second half. That gave Kansas City the ball, taking it from the 25-yard line after a touchback.

In a get-right spot for the Chiefs’ pass attack, the biggest part of it got going early: quarterback Patrick Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce to convert the first third down of the opening drive. However, the second attempt at converting third down did not succeed; a pass over the middle to rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice was too far, leading to a punt.

Kansas City’s defense took advantage of a great punt, keeping Chicago from advancing past their own 25-yard line. The third down failure was a sack credited to defensive end George Karlaftis and linebacker Drue Tranquill, but defensive lineman Mike Danna caused the initial pressure with a powerful bull rush.

The Chiefs’ pass offense looked like itself on the second possession, with Mahomes finding Kelce and wide receiver Skyy Moore on back-to-back plays for first-down completions. From the 14-yard line, Mahomes scrambled inside the five to set up goal to go. On second down, a flip pass to running back Jerick McKinnon broke open, giving Kansas City an initial 7-0 lead.

Chicago quickly worked into a short third down, after a second-down pass attempt to wide receiver D.J. Moore was covered up by cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. However, Chicago converted on the ground — then advanced into Chiefs’ territory with a big scramble by quarterback Justin Fields.

Kansas City worked to third down again, and got home this time. Star pass rusher Chris Jones beat a rookie right tackle for the second straight week, earning a sack and pushing Chicago out of field goal range.

The Chiefs worked the drive to a third down with two yards to convert, setting up as the first quarter ended.

Second quarter

To move the chains on third down, Mahomes found Kelce between zone defenders for a first down in Chicago territory. That set up a big gain by running Isiah Pacheco, following tight end Noah Gray into space for a gain of 18 yards. On third down a few snaps later, Mahomes couldn’t find an open receiver — but the check down to McKinnon moved the chains regardless.

From the 15-yard line, a quick pass over the middle to Rashee Rice set up the Chiefs at the one-yard line. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire finished it off from there, punching it in on a power run play. Kansas City had a 14-0 lead.

After a nice completion by Fields while rolling out, the Bears couldn’t find anymore space. The Chiefs’ linebackers popped on this drive, but Chris Jones finished it off again. He drew a holding penalty while pressuring Fields, and forced a punt.

Mahomes found his favorite wide-receiver target to start this possession: Justin Watson. After climbing the pocket, a well-placed throw to the sideline was completed for 37 yards. Pacheco took it from there, using three straight handoffs to advance the Chiefs into the red zone.

After an effective screen pass to Pacheco, McKinnon took care of it from there. Mahomes found him in the flat quickly, giving the Chiefs a 21-0 lead with halftime approaching.

The rain didn’t stop pouring for Chicago. Early in the ensuing drive, running back Khalil Herbert was stripped by cornerback Trent McDuffie; linebacker Willie Gay Jr. jumped on the ball, giving the Chiefs possession at the Bears’ 30-yard line. That led into the two-minute warning.

The Chiefs’ offense didn’t take advantage of the turnover, stalling with another alignment penalty on right tackle Jawaan Taylor. Kansas City settled for a field goal, pushing to a 24-0 lead.

It was another quick drive for the Bears: after Fields’ deep attempt was dropped, another was tipped up and intercepted by Chiefs’ safety Mike Edwards. Kansas City was set up near Chicago’s red zone.

The Chiefs neared a score with two completions to Rice, moving to inches from the goal line. They kept it simple on first and goal, handing off to Pacheco and extending the score to 31-0 with under a minute to go in the first half.

The Chiefs’ defense kept holding the Bears’ offense down, forcing a quick punt under a minute to go in the half. A deep pass break up by cornerback Joshua Williams highlighted the stop; Karlaftis also had a hit on Fields as he threw to help on a third-down incompletion.

The Chiefs took possession with 35 seconds to go and 65 yards away from the end zone. Another penalty for illegal formation was called on Jawaan Taylor, taking away a big touchdown for wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Kansas City eventually settled for a field goal, going into halftime with a 34-0 lead. It was the largest lead head coach Andy Reid has ever had in a game over his 25 seasons coaching.

Third quarter

The Bears started their first drive of the second half at the 25-yard line after a touchback. The second play was a sack by Mike Danna, but linebacker Willie Gay Jr. helped by blitzing hard off the edge. On third down, a check down was tackled immediately by L’Jarius Sneed, leading to a punt.

The Chiefs’ offense picked up right where it left off in the first half, gaining 37 yards on a third-down pass with a crossing pattern by Marquez Valdes-Scantling. From inside the red zone, Mahomes stayed patient in the pocket and found Kelce towards the back of the end zone. The catch gave the Chiefs a 41-0 lead midway through the third quarter.

Trying to make something out of a disastrous game, the Chicago offense fell into third down. Two incompletions down the field later, the Chiefs had the ball again — taking over at the Bears’ 41-yard line.

Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert entered the game on the following drive, taking over for Mahomes. A few snaps into the possession, an attempt over the middle was intercepted by Bears’ linebacker Jack Sanborn.

The Bears worked into the red zone, eventually converting a short fourth down with a quarterback sneak. That pushed the game into the fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter

After failing to convert their red-zone trip into a touchdown, the Bears inexplicably settled for a field goal — turning the score into 41-3.

Gabbert’s next drive didn’t end any better than his first, but it wasn’t his fault this time. A quick pass to Rashee Rice bounced off his shoulder pads and into a defender’s hands, marking a second interception for the second-string quarterback.

Chicago took advantage of the turnover, driving down the field on the shoulders of Fields and his connection with wider receiver D.J. Moore. After one big completion, Moore caught a slant in the end zone to give Chicago a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs worked to the victory formation, ending the game with a 41-10 advantage.

Injuries

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes came up limping after a play late in the first half, where his right ankle was rolled up on. He stayed in the game.

In the third quarter, cornerback Joshua Williams stayed down after being hit as players contested a pass downfield. He walked off the field under his own power.

Left tackle Donovan Smith stayed on the field, laying on his back after a play in the third quarter.

Special Teams

Punter Tommy Townsend boomed a 55-yard punt after the opening drive, landing it inside the five-yard line without help from a gunner.

Practice-squad call up, wide receiver Montrell Washington took the first punt return he saw for a 23-yard gain. He returned another for three yards.

Kicker Harrison Butker converted all four of his point-after attempts in the first half, then another in the third quarter. He also nailed a 41-yard field goal towards the end of the second quarter. Butker made a 38-yard field goal right before intermission.

