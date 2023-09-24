Chiefs-Bears Inactives: Kadarius Toney, Isiah Pacheco, Willie Gay Jr. are all playing

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. As expected, wide receiver Richie James (knee) and linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) will not dress for the game. But wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe), running back Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (quad) will all play against Chicago.

Here are our inactives for #KCvsCHI:



CB Nic Jones

LB Nick Bolton

DE BJ Thompson

OL Wanya Morris

T Lucas Niang

DT Keondre Coburn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 24, 2023

Both James and Bolton had been declared out in Friday’s final injury report. James, however, is not listed as inactive because he was moved from the active roster to the team’s Reseerve/Injured (injured reserve) list on Saturday. On Friday, Toney, Pacheco and Gay were all listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

On Saturday, Kansas City elevated practice squad linebacker Cole Christiansen and wide receiver Montrell Washington to the active roster. As elevated players, they will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. Both are active against the Bears.

The Bears have also released their list of inactives. Defensive end Khalid Kareem (hip) and safety Eddie Jackson will not play in Kansas City. But offensive lineman Nate Davis will dress.

Kareem was listed as out on Friday, while Jackson was declared doubtful for Sunday’s game. (Like the Chiefs’ James, Kareem went on Chicago’s Reserve/Injured list on Saturday). Davis had been listed as questionable for the game after missing Friday’s practice for personal reasons.

The Bears had elevated linebacker Daniel Hardy and defensive back A.J. Thomas from their practice squad for the matchup. Both have ended up being inactive on Sunday.