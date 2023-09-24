 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chiefs-Bears Inactives: Kadarius Toney, Isiah Pacheco, Willie Gay Jr. are all playing

Kansas City and Chicago have released their inactive player lists for Sunday’s game.

By John Dixon
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. As expected, wide receiver Richie James (knee) and linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) will not dress for the game. But wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe), running back Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (quad) will all play against Chicago.

Both James and Bolton had been declared out in Friday’s final injury report. James, however, is not listed as inactive because he was moved from the active roster to the team’s Reseerve/Injured (injured reserve) list on Saturday. On Friday, Toney, Pacheco and Gay were all listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

On Saturday, Kansas City elevated practice squad linebacker Cole Christiansen and wide receiver Montrell Washington to the active roster. As elevated players, they will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after the game. Both are active against the Bears.

The Bears have also released their list of inactives. Defensive end Khalid Kareem (hip) and safety Eddie Jackson will not play in Kansas City. But offensive lineman Nate Davis will dress.

Kareem was listed as out on Friday, while Jackson was declared doubtful for Sunday’s game. (Like the Chiefs’ James, Kareem went on Chicago’s Reserve/Injured list on Saturday). Davis had been listed as questionable for the game after missing Friday’s practice for personal reasons.

The Bears had elevated linebacker Daniel Hardy and defensive back A.J. Thomas from their practice squad for the matchup. Both have ended up being inactive on Sunday.

