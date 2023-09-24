Chiefs vs. Bears: How to watch, start time, TV schedule, stadium info and more

The Game

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Chicago Bears to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for a Week 3 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be carried on FOX — locally on WDAF/4.

The defending Super Bowl champions bring a 1-1 record back to Kansas City after a 17-9 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. The Chiefs’ defense has been carrying the load over the first two games of the season, allowing just 23 points to opposing offenses — while the Kansas City offense has been struggling to reach its typical levels of performance. While the team has been ranked outside the league’s top 10 in scoring for just two seasons in the last decade — both of them before Patrick Mahomes became the team’s starting quarterback — the Chiefs are currently rank 22nd in scoring, averaging 18.5 points a game over two weeks.

In fact, the 0-2 Bears are also averaging 18.5 points a game — but have allowed 31.5 points per game in the season’s opening weeks. That currently ranks next-to-last in the NFL.

But even worse, the team is arriving in Kansas City under two clouds. On Wednesday, defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned from the team for undisclosed personal reasons — which immediately led to ugly, unfounded (and later debunked) Internet rumors.

That same day, quarterback Justin Fields told reporters he wants to change his approach to playing.

“My goal this week is just to say ‘F it’ and go out there and play football how I know to play football,” said Fields per Fox Sports. “That includes thinking less and just going out there and playing off of instincts rather than so much, say, info in my head, data in my head. Just literally going out there and playing football.

Fields then responding to a reporter’s query about the reason he needs to play more by his instincts.

“You know, could be coaching, I think. At the end of the day, they are doing their job when they are giving me what to look at — stuff like that — but at the end of the day, I can’t be thinking about that when the game comes.”

This was immediately interpreted on social media as the Bears’ quarterback throwing his coaches under the bus — so much so that just hours later, Fields made a locker-room statement, trying to walk back his remarks from the podium.

“I’m not blaming anything on the coaches,” he said. “I’m never gonna blame anything on the coaches. I’m never gonna blame anything on my teammates. Whatever happens in the game, I will take all the blame.”

So here comes the game — and presumably, how Fields plays when he says, “F it.”

Nuts and bolts

Location : GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri Playing surface: Natural grass

Natural grass Game time: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, September 24, 2023

3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, September 24, 2023 Weather forecast: Mostly sunny and 79° with winds NW at 6 mph

Mostly sunny and 79° with winds NW at 6 mph Matchup history: 7-6 Bears (regular season)

7-6 Bears (regular season) Odds : Chiefs -12.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

: Chiefs -12.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook Officials: Referee Alan Eck (76), umpire Tab Slaughter (110), down judge Fred Bryan (11), line judge Robin DeLorenzo (134), field judge John Jenkins (117), side judge Dale Shaw (104), back judge Greg Meyer (78), replay official Denise Crudup and replay assistant Gerald Frye .

Referee (76), umpire (110), down judge (11), line judge (134), field judge (117), side judge (104), back judge (78), replay official and replay assistant . Pageantry: Colors: Lenexa Fire Department Honor Guard. National Anthem: Army Reserve Major Stephanie Ramos. Flyover: four U.S. Army Apache helicopters out of Fort Riley, Kansas. Drum Deck Honoree: Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang. Spirit Leader: Latino Arts Foundation board member (and U.S. Navy veteran) Theresa Garza.

What you need to know in the stadium

Parking lots open: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Stadium gates open: 1:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m. Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.

All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates. Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless . In addition to traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards, all fixed points of sale offer mobile tap or scan payment options, including Chiefs Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors are credit card only.

All concession stands and retail points of sale are . In addition to traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards, all fixed points of sale offer mobile tap or scan payment options, including Chiefs Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors are credit card only. Clear bags, permitted items: The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all events at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans can visit www.Chiefs.com/stadium/clearbag for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items. In 2023, Guests will experience a more seamless entry through the CEIA OPENGATE security screening technology at all stadium entry gates this season. As guests approach the stadium, they should keep items in their pockets and/or clear bags as they pass through the new advanced screening devices while following the direction of security personnel. All fans should keep moving through the screening gates at a normal pace, as there is no need to wait for the person in front or to stop unless otherwise directed.

The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all events at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans can visit www.Chiefs.com/stadium/clearbag for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items. In 2023, Guests will experience a more seamless entry through the CEIA OPENGATE security screening technology at all stadium entry gates this season. As guests approach the stadium, they should keep items in their pockets and/or clear bags as they pass through the new advanced screening devices while following the direction of security personnel. All fans should keep moving through the screening gates at a normal pace, as there is no need to wait for the person in front or to stop unless otherwise directed. COVID-19: Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. But per Kansas City, Missouri Health Department recommendation, masks are encouraged. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If you become ill and can’t attend the game, you can resell or transfer your tickets.