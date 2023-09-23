Week 3 of the NFL season kicked off with the (3-0) San Francisco 49ers soundly defeating the (1-2) New York Giants 30-12 on “Thursday Night Football.”

The (1-1) Kansas City Chiefs will host the (0-2) Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will broadcast on FOX (WDAF/4 in Kansas City). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 12.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the early games will feature the (0-2) Denver Broncos in Florida to play the (2-0) Miami Dolphins and the (0-2) Los Angeles Chargers in Minneapolis to take on the (0-2) Minnesota Vikings. Then the (1-1) Las Vegas Raiders will host the (1-1) Pittsburgh Steelers at on “Sunday Night Football,” which will be carried on NBC (locally on KSHB/41).

Sunday’s noon games will include an AFC East matchup in New Jersey between the (0-2) New England Patriots and (1-1) New York Jets (on CBS and KCTV/5), the (2-0) New Orleans Saints traveling to Lambeau Field to face the (1-1) Green Bay Packers (on FOX and WDAF/4), an AFC South matchup with the (0-2) Houston Texans on the road against at (1-1) Jacksonville Jaguars, the (1-1) Buffalo Bills in the nation’s capital to play the (2-0) Washington Commanders, the (2-0) Baltimore Ravens hosting the (1-1) Indianapolis Colts and the (1-1) Tennessee Titans in Ohio to face the (1-1) Cleveland Browns.

The late-afternoon games will feature the (0-2) Carolina Panthers against the (1-1) Seattle Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest and the (2-0) Dallas Cowboys playing the (0-2) Arizona Cardinals in Phoenix.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 3 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 23-10-0

