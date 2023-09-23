 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Staff predictions for Sunday’s Week 3 NFL games

The Chiefs are playing the Bears late on Sunday afternoon, but we’re picking all of the day’s games.

By SB Nation Staff
Pittsburgh Steelers v Oakland Raiders

Week 3 of the NFL season kicked off with the (3-0) San Francisco 49ers soundly defeating the (1-2) New York Giants 30-12 on “Thursday Night Football.”

The (1-1) Kansas City Chiefs will host the (0-2) Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will broadcast on FOX (WDAF/4 in Kansas City). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 12.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the early games will feature the (0-2) Denver Broncos in Florida to play the (2-0) Miami Dolphins and the (0-2) Los Angeles Chargers in Minneapolis to take on the (0-2) Minnesota Vikings. Then the (1-1) Las Vegas Raiders will host the (1-1) Pittsburgh Steelers at on “Sunday Night Football,” which will be carried on NBC (locally on KSHB/41).

Sunday’s noon games will include an AFC East matchup in New Jersey between the (0-2) New England Patriots and (1-1) New York Jets (on CBS and KCTV/5), the (2-0) New Orleans Saints traveling to Lambeau Field to face the (1-1) Green Bay Packers (on FOX and WDAF/4), an AFC South matchup with the (0-2) Houston Texans on the road against at (1-1) Jacksonville Jaguars, the (1-1) Buffalo Bills in the nation’s capital to play the (2-0) Washington Commanders, the (2-0) Baltimore Ravens hosting the (1-1) Indianapolis Colts and the (1-1) Tennessee Titans in Ohio to face the (1-1) Cleveland Browns.

The late-afternoon games will feature the (0-2) Carolina Panthers against the (1-1) Seattle Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest and the (2-0) Dallas Cowboys playing the (0-2) Arizona Cardinals in Phoenix.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 3 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 23-10-0

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (2-0) at Lions (1-1)?

view results
  • 20%
    Falcons
    (13 votes)
  • 79%
    Lions
    (49 votes)
62 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bills (1-1) at Commanders (2-0)?

view results
  • 56%
    Bills
    (35 votes)
  • 43%
    Commanders
    (27 votes)
62 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Colts (1-1) at Ravens (2-0)?

view results
  • 11%
    Colts
    (7 votes)
  • 88%
    Ravens
    (54 votes)
61 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Broncos (0-2) at Dolphins (2-0)?

view results
  • 3%
    Broncos
    (2 votes)
  • 96%
    Dolphins
    (57 votes)
59 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (0-2) at Jaguars (1-1)?

view results
  • 5%
    Texans
    (3 votes)
  • 94%
    Jaguars
    (55 votes)
58 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Saints (2-0) at Packers (1-1)?

view results
  • 50%
    Saints
    (30 votes)
  • 49%
    Packers
    (29 votes)
59 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Patriots (0-2) at Jets (1-1)?

view results
  • 69%
    Patriots
    (41 votes)
  • 30%
    Jets
    (18 votes)
59 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Titans (1-1) at Browns (1-1)?

view results
  • 37%
    Titans
    (21 votes)
  • 62%
    Browns
    (35 votes)
56 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Chargers (0-2) at Vikings (0-2)?

view results
  • 34%
    Chargers
    (20 votes)
  • 65%
    Vikings
    (38 votes)
58 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Panthers (0-2) at Seahawks (1-1)?

view results
  • 5%
    Panthers
    (3 votes)
  • 94%
    Seahawks
    (52 votes)
55 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cowboys (2-0) at Cardinals (0-2)?

view results
  • 96%
    Cowboys
    (53 votes)
  • 3%
    Cardinals
    (2 votes)
55 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Steelers (1-1) at Raiders (1-1)?

view results
  • 76%
    Steelers
    (43 votes)
  • 23%
    Raiders
    (13 votes)
56 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Giants (1-1) at 49ers (2-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 6%
    Giants
    (9 votes)
  • 93%
    49ers
    (129 votes)
138 votes total Vote Now

