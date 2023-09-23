Week 3 of the NFL season kicked off with the (3-0) San Francisco 49ers soundly defeating the (1-2) New York Giants 30-12 on “Thursday Night Football.”
The (1-1) Kansas City Chiefs will host the (0-2) Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will broadcast on FOX (WDAF/4 in Kansas City). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 12.5 points.
Elsewhere in the AFC West, the early games will feature the (0-2) Denver Broncos in Florida to play the (2-0) Miami Dolphins and the (0-2) Los Angeles Chargers in Minneapolis to take on the (0-2) Minnesota Vikings. Then the (1-1) Las Vegas Raiders will host the (1-1) Pittsburgh Steelers at on “Sunday Night Football,” which will be carried on NBC (locally on KSHB/41).
Sunday’s noon games will include an AFC East matchup in New Jersey between the (0-2) New England Patriots and (1-1) New York Jets (on CBS and KCTV/5), the (2-0) New Orleans Saints traveling to Lambeau Field to face the (1-1) Green Bay Packers (on FOX and WDAF/4), an AFC South matchup with the (0-2) Houston Texans on the road against at (1-1) Jacksonville Jaguars, the (1-1) Buffalo Bills in the nation’s capital to play the (2-0) Washington Commanders, the (2-0) Baltimore Ravens hosting the (1-1) Indianapolis Colts and the (1-1) Tennessee Titans in Ohio to face the (1-1) Cleveland Browns.
The late-afternoon games will feature the (0-2) Carolina Panthers against the (1-1) Seattle Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest and the (2-0) Dallas Cowboys playing the (0-2) Arizona Cardinals in Phoenix.
Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 3 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 23-10-0
Poll
Which team wins Falcons (2-0) at Lions (1-1)?
-
20%
Falcons
-
79%
Lions
Poll
Which team wins Bills (1-1) at Commanders (2-0)?
-
56%
Bills
-
43%
Commanders
Poll
Which team wins Colts (1-1) at Ravens (2-0)?
-
11%
Colts
-
88%
Ravens
Poll
Which team wins Broncos (0-2) at Dolphins (2-0)?
-
3%
Broncos
-
96%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team wins Texans (0-2) at Jaguars (1-1)?
-
5%
Texans
-
94%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team wins Saints (2-0) at Packers (1-1)?
-
50%
Saints
-
49%
Packers
Poll
Which team wins Patriots (0-2) at Jets (1-1)?
-
69%
Patriots
-
30%
Jets
Poll
Which team wins Titans (1-1) at Browns (1-1)?
-
37%
Titans
-
62%
Browns
Poll
Which team wins Chargers (0-2) at Vikings (0-2)?
-
34%
Chargers
-
65%
Vikings
Poll
Which team wins Panthers (0-2) at Seahawks (1-1)?
-
5%
Panthers
-
94%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins Cowboys (2-0) at Cardinals (0-2)?
-
96%
Cowboys
-
3%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team wins Steelers (1-1) at Raiders (1-1)?
-
76%
Steelers
-
23%
Raiders
Poll
Which team wins Giants (1-1) at 49ers (2-0)?
This poll is closed
-
6%
Giants
-
93%
49ers
Loading comments...