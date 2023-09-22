 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chiefs vs. Bears final injury report: Nick Bolton, Richie James out; 3 Chiefs questionable

On Sunday, Kansas City hosts Chicago for a late-afternoon game.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Richie James WR Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT
Nick Bolton LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT
Isiah Pacheco RB Hamstring DNP LP LP QUEST
Kadarius Toney WR Toe DNP DNP LP QUEST
Willie Gay Jr. LB Quad DNP LP LP QUEST
Jawaan Taylor T Shoulder FP FP FP -
Justin Watson WR Ankle FP FP FP -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP FP FP -
Nic Jones CB Hand FP FP FP -
Jaylen Watson CB Shoulder FP FP FP -

Bears

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Khalid Kareem DE Hip FP LP DNP OUT
Eddie Jackson FS Foot DNP DNP DNP DOUBT
Nate Davis OL Personal FP DNP LP QUEST
Lucas Patrick C Illness DNP FP FP -
Marcedes Lewis TE Rest FP DNP FP -
Darnell Mooney WR Knee LP LP FP -
Josh Blackwell DB Hamstring LP FP FP -

Some notes

  • Linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) and wide receiver Richie James (knee) missed practice all week and are officially out. Drue Tranquill is expected to call the defense.
  • Willie Gay Jr. (quad) and running back Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) put in limited practices Thursday and Friday; wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) missed Wednesday and Thursday but was limited on Friday. All three players are questionable — although it seems like Gay and Pacheco have a slightly better chance to play.
  • After his injury scare Week 1, tight end Travis Kelce never appeared on this week’s injury report.
  • For the Bears, starting free safety Eddie Jackson (foot) was injured early in last week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is unlikely to play given the doubtful designation. Starting right guard Nate Davis is questionable due to personal reasons.

