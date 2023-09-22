Chiefs vs. Bears final injury report: Nick Bolton, Richie James out; 3 Chiefs questionable

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Richie James WR Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Nick Bolton LB Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Isiah Pacheco RB Hamstring DNP LP LP QUEST Kadarius Toney WR Toe DNP DNP LP QUEST Willie Gay Jr. LB Quad DNP LP LP QUEST Jawaan Taylor T Shoulder FP FP FP - Justin Watson WR Ankle FP FP FP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP FP FP - Nic Jones CB Hand FP FP FP - Jaylen Watson CB Shoulder FP FP FP -

Bears

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Khalid Kareem DE Hip FP LP DNP OUT Eddie Jackson FS Foot DNP DNP DNP DOUBT Nate Davis OL Personal FP DNP LP QUEST Lucas Patrick C Illness DNP FP FP - Marcedes Lewis TE Rest FP DNP FP - Darnell Mooney WR Knee LP LP FP - Josh Blackwell DB Hamstring LP FP FP -

Some notes

Linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) and wide receiver Richie James (knee) missed practice all week and are officially out . Drue Tranquill is expected to call the defense.

all week and are officially . Drue Tranquill is expected to call the defense. Willie Gay Jr. (quad) and running back Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) put in limited practices Thursday and Friday; wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) missed Wednesday and Thursday but was limited on Friday. All three players are questionable — although it seems like Gay and Pacheco have a slightly better chance to play.

practices Thursday and Friday; wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) missed Wednesday and Thursday but was on Friday. All three players are although it seems like Gay and Pacheco have a slightly better chance to play. After his injury scare Week 1, tight end Travis Kelce never appeared on this week’s injury report.

For the Bears, starting free safety Eddie Jackson (foot) was injured early in last week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is unlikely to play given the doubtful designation. Starting right guard Nate Davis is questionable due to personal reasons.

