Chiefs vs. Bears final injury report: Nick Bolton, Richie James out; 3 Chiefs questionable

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ final official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Richie James
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Toe
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|QUEST
|Willie Gay Jr.
|LB
|Quad
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|QUEST
|Jawaan Taylor
|T
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Nic Jones
|CB
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
Bears
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Khalid Kareem
|DE
|Hip
|FP
|LP
|DNP
|OUT
|Eddie Jackson
|FS
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DOUBT
|Nate Davis
|OL
|Personal
|FP
|DNP
|LP
|QUEST
|Lucas Patrick
|C
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Marcedes Lewis
|TE
|Rest
|FP
|DNP
|FP
|-
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Josh Blackwell
|DB
|Hamstring
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
Some notes
- Linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) and wide receiver Richie James (knee) missed practice all week and are officially out. Drue Tranquill is expected to call the defense.
- Willie Gay Jr. (quad) and running back Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) put in limited practices Thursday and Friday; wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) missed Wednesday and Thursday but was limited on Friday. All three players are questionable — although it seems like Gay and Pacheco have a slightly better chance to play.
- After his injury scare Week 1, tight end Travis Kelce never appeared on this week’s injury report.
- For the Bears, starting free safety Eddie Jackson (foot) was injured early in last week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is unlikely to play given the doubtful designation. Starting right guard Nate Davis is questionable due to personal reasons.
