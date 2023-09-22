In Week 3’s ‘Reacts’ poll, Chiefs fans think Williams and Watson will still split time

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

Chiefs fan confidence

Fan confidence is up from 80% in Week 2. What a difference a win makes, right? But maybe not so much if the offense still looks pretty anemic. So it’s back to Kansas City to play the Chicago Bears — and we’ll see what’s up.

Chris Jones in 2024

Two things are possible: the Chiefs’ superstar defensive tackle drastically rehabilitated his image with a top-flight performance in his first game back — or those who said his contract holdout meant he should never play for the team again were a loud minority.

Hint: it’s probably a bit of both.

The Williams-Watson battle

During the preseason, both defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt said they wanted either Joshua Williams or Jaylen Watson to outright win the third cornerback job. In Week 1, Williams took all of the snaps as the third corner — but in Week 2, the two were back to splitting time. Chiefs fans think that’s what will continue to happen.

The 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterbacks

This week, NFL fans from across the country believe the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence is the top quarterback taken in the 2021 draft. By the end of the regular season, Chiefs fans should have a pretty good idea of the pecking order, since Kansas City will have played against four of these five. And who knows? Maybe Trey Lance finds his way to the Dallas Cowboys’ starting lineup — and the Chiefs face the Cowboys for the NFL championship in Las Vegas. That’s a game both Norma and Lamar Hunt would have loved to see.

Early-season rust

We already knew NFL fans hate preseason games because each team’s stars hardly play in them. And now it appears they also think that this practice has a bad effect on the beginning of the regular season. Teams, of course, don’t like to expose their starters to injury risks in meaningless games. But maybe they’re not quite as meaningless as is generally thought.

Week 3 picks

In Week 3, NFL fans across the country think that the Chiefs will handle the Bears on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — and that the rest of the AFC West teams will lose.

