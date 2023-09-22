Arrowheadlines: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announces retirement

The latest

A former Chief and Super Bowl champion retires

NFL QB Index, Week 3: Sam Howell vaults into top 15; Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts slip | NFL.com

1 - Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs · Year 7 2023 stats: 2 games | 62.5 pct | 531 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 4 pass TD | 2 INT | 75 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 0 fumbles Mahomes’ first outing with Travis Kelce back on the field reminded us of how much the All-Pro tight end can help his quarterback. Their rapport was on full display when Mahomes rolled right and found Kelce, drifting to the soft spot in coverage, for a touchdown in a classic connection between the two. Mahomes also dropped a beautiful pass on Skyy Moore for the receiver’s first TD of the season, capping an impressive drive that required a fourth-down conversion. Mahomes was sharp, even as the going wasn’t easy against an improved Jacksonville defense. His only mistake was believing he could split the safeties in Cover 2 in the second quarter, resulting in an Andre Cisco interception. In the end, though, it didn’t matter much.

Week 3 NFL Picks Against the Spread | The Ringer

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs (-12.5) What a week for the Bears. Their defensive coordinator, Alan Williams, resigned. Quarterback Justin Fields said he’s been playing too robotically and that coaching was at least partially to blame. He later held a second media session to clarify his comments and put the blame on himself. Oh, and by the way, the Bears are 0-2 and have been outscored by 28 total points in those losses. As for the Chiefs, their defense played well against Jacksonville, but the offense is definitely experiencing some hiccups. The Chiefs have played 96 games with Patrick Mahomes as their starter. They’ve never posted a lower offensive success rate than they did against the Jaguars. Kansas City’s Week 1 offensive performance against the Lions ranked 92nd among that sample of Mahomes starts. Bottom line: It hasn’t been pretty, and they’ve got some stuff to work through. This very well could be a “get right” game for the offense and the Chiefs win 62-0. That would not surprise me. But again, Week 3 is a “go against the grain” week for me. I cannot imagine any rational human being actually putting money on the Bears in this game. Whenever I feel like that, I usually force myself to take that side. This feels like a new low, but here we go. The pick: Bears (+12.5)

Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII ring arrives at Pro Football Hall of Fame | Pro Football Hall of Fame | Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII championship ring designed by Jostens has been placed on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The team’s third ring, and second in the past four seasons, is featured in the Hall’s Super Bowl Gallery alongside the other 56 Super Bowl championship rings. Each Super Bowl LVII ring details the Chiefs’ history as a franchise, from their three Super Bowl titles to their 50 years calling Arrowhead Stadium their home. The ring top, modeled after the bird’s-eye view of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, removes from the base, revealing one to three Lombardi trophies — depending on the recipient’s time with the Chiefs — and turns into a wearable pendant. Below are more details about the ring: The ring totals 16.10 carats, consisting of 609 round diamonds, 16 baguette diamonds, four marquise diamonds and 35 custom-cut genuine rubies. The ring top features 38 diamonds, representing the team’s point total scored against the Philadelphia Eagles. The three Lombardi trophies on the ring top include 16 baguette diamonds, one for each player who scored a touchdown in the regular season. Kansas City’s logo includes 50 diamonds, symbolic of the years the club has called GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium home, and 16 custom-cut diamonds for the total division titles the Chiefs have won. The underside of each ring features the team’s 2022 motto, “EDGE,” each player’s unique signature, the scores and opponents from the 2022 playoffs and a football with the initials “LH” honoring Chiefs founder LAMAR HUNT (Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1972). Chiefs fans are honored on each ring, with “Chiefs Kingdom” residing above the Super Bowl LVII logo and score.

Patrick Mahomes wants Chiefs offense to step up in upcoming games | Yahoo Sports

When receivers are not seeing targets or struggling to make an impact on the game, they become frustrated and irritated. However, Mahomes does not see that type of attitude in the receiver room. “From that whole receiving room, I haven’t seen any frustration,” Mahomes continued. “I think the frustration is probably more of me about myself and how the offense has been doing. Everybody’s had that mentality – we just got to keep working, keep getting better – Obviously, we want to play better because the defense is playing so well, we want to take some of that pressure off of them.”

Around the NFL

Christian McCaffrey ties 49ers’ record held by Jerry Rice on ‘Thursday Night Football’ vs. Giants | CBS Sports

When you think of best offensive players of all time, who comes to mind? Jerry Rice is probably one of the first names that flashes in your head. Now let’s do the same thing, fast forwarding to today, and Christian McCaffrey is likely on that list. These two have more in common than just being great at their respective positions, or even playing for the San Francisco 49ers. They now both hold the franchise record for most consecutive games with a touchdown, including playoffs. Rice held this title solo from 1987 up until Thursday night, when McCaffrey scored a touchdown in his 12th straight game. CMC’s record-tying TD came in the second quarter against the New York Giants in a 30-12 win. The 4-yard rush to cap off a 73-yard drive, extending the home team’s lead to 17-3, will go down in the Niners’ history books.

Cowboys star CB Trevon Diggs suffers torn ACL | ESPN

Diggs suffered the injury during a one-on-one period in practice and was briefly spotted inside the team facility on crutches before undergoing an MRI, which revealed the tear. It is a massive loss for a Cowboys defense that is ranked No. 1 in the NFL in yards allowed and points per game through two weeks. Since entering the NFL in 2020, Diggs has 18 interceptions — tied for the most in the NFL with J.C. Jackson of the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, Cowboys Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz hurt a hamstring during Thursday’s practice and is undergoing an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Another source told Schefter, “Tyler will be OK.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs-Bears: 4 Chiefs players who could return vs. Bears on Sunday

Questioned about the “next man up” on Thursday, special teams coordinator Dave Toub named four possibilities. “I got a lot of options,” started Toub. “[Kadarius] Toney, obviously, Skyy [Moore], [Justin] Watson. [Rashee] Rice has done it. We’ll put him in there — questionable. But all those guys can do it. We’ll see how it works out.” Toub alluded to the idea that he could use one or more of those players on Sunday. But just because a returner begins the game will not mean he will be there for its entirety. For what it’s worth, Watson has already submitted his name for the role. “We’ll start off with somebody, and if he’s fine — or he’s not getting a lot of reps — I could stay with him again,” explained Toub. “We do have options — guys that have done it in games, so that’s the way we’ll go with it.”

A tweet to make you think

Expanded quotes from #Bears GM Ryan Poles, who says in part on QB Justin Fields: “Now he gets talent around him and has to figure and balance when to do those cool things athletically, when to lean on others, and that is sometimes a gray place to live in, and that takes time.” pic.twitter.com/zZ1JTfY3nl — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2023

