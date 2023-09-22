Travis Kelce breaks silence about Taylor Swift dating rumor

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appeared on the popular ESPN program, “The Pat McAfee Show,” on Thursday afternoon. McAfee’s brand is to push the envelope and ask questions that other sports talk shows might be too polite to ask.

Unsurprisingly, the topic of his rumored relationship with pop star Taylor Swift would be addressed at some point.

“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually got — this is like the old school game called telephone where everybody is just whispering in everybody’s ear,” said Kelce, attempting to dance around the subject, before calling out his older brother Philadephia Eagles center Jason Kelce, for going on a Philadelphia radio station and confirming that the rumors were true. “Especially when you have Jason Kelce on live television... he doesn’t know... the guy can’t stay out of the headlines... please everybody stop asking my brother.”

The Eagles’ center later walked back his claims, saying, “I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening in Travis’ love life.”

...which is precisely what you would say if your little brother were hanging out with Swift, and you opened your big mouth and said something you weren’t supposed to say. Given Travis’ comments, it wouldn’t surprise me if he got on the phone and told his big bro to keep his mouth shut before he screwed things up.

Travis did, however, offer what he’s told Swift regarding future collaboration.

“I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead; maybe you’ll have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead. We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

There is no word on whether she has accepted his invitation and will be on hand shortly to watch Travis in action.