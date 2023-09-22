Madden Simulation: Could the Chiefs fall into a ‘trap game’ against the Bears?

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

First quarter

It was A lackluster first quarter for the Kansas City Chiefs on offense as they punted on both drives they had. The Bears capitalized on the ground with Justin Fields breaking off two big run plays — one for 15 yards and another for 19.

End of the first quarter: Bears 7, Chiefs 0

Second quarter

After wide receiver Marques Valdez-Scanting caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes, which put them at the 2-yard line, wide receiver Justin Watson scored the touchdown that tied the game.

The Bears took the lead on a Khalil Herbert 24-yard touchdown run. The Bears Madden rating is 74 overall, but they played like a 90 overall team in the first half.

Momentum shifted, favoring the Chiefs late in the quarter. Before the end of the half, Mahomes connected with Watson and wide receiver Skyy Moore for a combined 52 yards to set up a Travis Kelce touchdown.

Just when you thought the Chiefs would be done scoring before the half, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed picked off Fields. The Chiefs would settle for a field goal to take the lead for the first time in the game.

End of the second quarter: Chiefs 17, Bears 14

Third quarter

Fields threw an interception on the Bears’ first drive of the second half, but it only resulted in a field goal by the Chiefs. The Bears were having success on the ground between Herbert and Fields, as they went back to calling their numbers to move down the field for positive plays.

Before the end of the quarter, Fields ran in his second touchdown of the game to retake the lead.

End of the third quarter: Bears 21, Chiefs 20

Fourth quarter

The Chiefs took the lead back at the beginning of the fourth with a field goal, but five minutes later, the Bears took it back with a field goal from former Chief Cairo Santos.

As the Chiefs marched downfield, Mahomes was picked off by linebacker T.J. Edwards. The Bears would have almost seven minutes to work with to either chew out the clock or score another touchdown.

Once the Chiefs got the ball back, Mahomes threw another interception — this time by linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

Kansas City fell to the classic trap-game scenario.

Final score: Bears 31, Chiefs 23

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 27/42, 361 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT, 2 att, 20 yards

Justin Fields 18/25, 198 yards, 2 INT, 18 att, 134 yards, 2 TD

Isiah Pacheco 10 att, 30 yards

Khalil Herbert 19 att, 97 yards, 1 TD

Darnell Mooney 7 rec, 82 yards

Travis Kelce 7 rec, 117 yards, 1 TD

Justin Watson, 6 rec, 69 yards, 1 TD

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 4 rec, 64 yards

Justin Reid 11 total, 8 solo

Nick Bolton 11 total, 6 solo, 1 TFL, 1 Sack

Tremaine Edmunds 12 total, 4 solo, 1 INT

In Week 4, the Chiefs will be on the road and under the lights in East Rutherford, New Jersey, taking on the New York Jets for Sunday night football. Until then, we will see how it is played out in the EA Universe.