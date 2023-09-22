Let’s Argue: It’s time to see more Justyn Ross on the field

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a recurring series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The Chiefs’ best receiver is Justin Watson.

Justin Watson is their best WR. https://t.co/CLQqSPKv1f — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) September 19, 2023

There’s a difference between being the best and being the most reliable. I believe that’s the disconnect in what 610 Sports Radio’s Carrington Harrison posted.

After the first two weeks, you could argue Watson has been Patrick Mahomes’ favorite pass-catcher. He leads the team in receiving yards (107), and he’s second in targets (9).

Outside of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Watson is the old man in the wide receiver room at 27 years old. Considering how young the room is, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Mahomes has leaned more on Watson.

Does this mean Watson is their best receiver?

Not at all.

In terms of pure talent, you could make the case Watson is the least talented of the bunch. He doesn’t do anything at an elite level, but he does everything well. As time goes on, I believe the youngsters in the room will showcase their talent.

Where has Justyn Ross been?

Time to see more Justyn Ross on the field. — KINGDOM OF IMPERIUM (@nflfanstopdock) September 21, 2023

Justyn Ross is one of those youngsters I was referring to above. With the news of Richie James potentially being out an extended amount of time, I believe there’s a pathway for Ross’ snap count to increase.

Even with the room fully healthy, I’ve always believed there was a role for Ross in the red zone and goal-line situations. He’s the only big-body receiver on the roster who can go up and get it.

I understand fans are getting impatient, but just let things play out. Ross made this team for a reason.

Let’s see La’Mical Perine over Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

CEH needs to go! Let Perine suit up — Brent Lawler (@BrentLawler6) September 19, 2023

It wouldn’t be “Let’s Argue” without a fan advocating for the departure of Clyde Edwards-Helaire. And look: I understand the frustration.

We know the story of Edwards-Helaire being a first-round pick back in 2020. Things obviously haven’t panned out. There have been some flashes here and there, but it’s safe to say Edwards-Helaire has worn out his welcome.

Having said that, I strongly advise fans to accept the fact that Edwards-Helaire isn’t going anywhere this season. The Chiefs declined his fifth-year option, which means this will most likely be his last season in Kansas City.

With Isiah Pacheco battling little nagging injuries and Jerick McKinnon getting up there in age, it’s wise for the Chiefs to get whatever they can out of Edwards-Helaire.

As far as Perine is concerned, I wouldn’t expect him to be called up unless one of the aforementioned names goes down.

Leo Chenal isn’t appreciated enough for what he brings to the table.

Leo Chenal is under appreciated! https://t.co/PwdWRtQbSn — Eric Potter (@Eric_Potter22) September 19, 2023

I’m so glad someone mentioned the former Wisconsin product. Leo Chenal could end up being a sleeping giant on this roster. Even though the Chiefs selected him in the third round a year ago, it feels like the majority of the fanbase didn’t have high hopes for him.

Now, I think the tables are starting to turn because the Chiefs are slowly incorporating Chenal as a pass rusher. Is this something we should expect a lot of?

I don’t think initially.

However, when you look at his strength and athleticism, you start wondering why he isn’t rushing the passer more. It will be interesting to see how this new wrinkle develops over the course of the season.