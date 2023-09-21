Chiefs vs. Bears Thursday injury report: 2 players return to practice

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Richie James WR Knee DNP DNP - - Kadarius Toney WR Toe DNP DNP - - Nick Bolton LB Ankle DNP DNP - - Isiah Pacheco RB Hamstring DNP LP - - Willie Gay LB Quad DNP LP - - Jawaan Taylor T Shoulder FP FP - - Justin Watson WR Ankle FP FP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP FP - - Nic Jones CB Hand FP FP - - Jaylen Watson CB Shoulder FP FP - -

Bears

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Nate Davis OL Personal FP DNP - - Marcedes Lewis TE Rest FP DNP - - Eddie Jackson FS Foot DNP DNP - - Darnell Mooney WR Knee LP LP - - Khalid Kareem DE Hip FP LP - - Lucas Patrick C Illness DNP FP - - Josh Blackwell DB Hamstring LP FP - -

Some notes

Chiefs fans were treated to some good news on Thursday, as both linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (quad) and running Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) returned to the practice field in a limited capacity. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) was upgraded to a full participant.

This list was confirmed in our brief media look. Noticed a compression sleeve on Pacheco's (hamstring) right leg and Gay (quad) on his left.



Tight end Travis Kelce looks to be back in august form, free of any compression (and off the injury report). https://t.co/41HYjVWo9W — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 21, 2023

Linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) and wide receiver Richie James (knee) continued to miss practice . James (knee) is the only player that we can say with certainty will be out for the game, but Bolton or Toney will likely have to log at least one practice on Friday if they are to be considered available on Sunday.

Starting free safety Eddie Jackson (foot) was injured early in last week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so the Bears have held him out for the first two practices of the week. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (knee) apparently thinks he'll be OK to play against Kansas City — despite logging limited practices so far this week.

for the first two practices of the week. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (knee) apparently thinks he’ll be OK to play against Kansas City — despite logging practices so far this week. Starting center Lucas Patrick (illness) was back to practice after missing the Wednesday workout. Slot cornerback Josh Blackwell (hamstring) was upgraded from being limited to a full participant.

