Chiefs vs. Bears Thursday injury report: 2 players return to practice

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Richie James
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Toe
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Quad
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
|Jawaan Taylor
|T
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|Nic Jones
|CB
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
Bears
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Nate Davis
|OL
|Personal
|FP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Marcedes Lewis
|TE
|Rest
|FP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Eddie Jackson
|FS
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Khalid Kareem
|DE
|Hip
|FP
|LP
|-
|-
|Lucas Patrick
|C
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
|Josh Blackwell
|DB
|Hamstring
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
Some notes
- Chiefs fans were treated to some good news on Thursday, as both linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (quad) and running Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) returned to the practice field in a limited capacity. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) was upgraded to a full participant.
This list was confirmed in our brief media look. Noticed a compression sleeve on Pacheco's (hamstring) right leg and Gay (quad) on his left.— Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 21, 2023
Tight end Travis Kelce looks to be back in august form, free of any compression (and off the injury report). https://t.co/41HYjVWo9W
- Linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) and wide receiver Richie James (knee) continued to miss practice. James (knee) is the only player that we can say with certainty will be out for the game, but Bolton or Toney will likely have to log at least one practice on Friday if they are to be considered available on Sunday.
- Starting free safety Eddie Jackson (foot) was injured early in last week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so the Bears have held him out for the first two practices of the week. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (knee) apparently thinks he’ll be OK to play against Kansas City — despite logging limited practices so far this week.
- Starting center Lucas Patrick (illness) was back to practice after missing the Wednesday workout. Slot cornerback Josh Blackwell (hamstring) was upgraded from being limited to a full participant.
