AP staff “Thursday Night Football” preview, predictions and discussion for Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs won’t play until Sunday, when they host the Chicago Bears on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

But Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off with the New York Giants on the road against the San Francisco 49ers on “Thursday Night Football.”

The 49ers opened the season with two road games in which they walloped the Pittsburgh Steelers 22-7 and dispatched the Los Angeles Rams 30-23 in a divisional matchup. In their home opener, they’ll face the Giants, who began their season by falling to the Dallas Cowboys in an embarrassing 40-0 home loss before they traveled to Phoenix to get past the Arizona Cardinals 30-28 in Week 2.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are favored by 10.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 22-10-0

Poll Which team wins Giants (1-1) at 49ers (2-0)? Giants

49ers vote view results 5% Giants (6 votes)

94% 49ers (96 votes) 102 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week Predictions W-L-T Week 1 picks 10-6-0 Week 2 picks 12-4-0 Total 22-10-0