AP staff “Thursday Night Football” preview, predictions and discussion for Week 3

The Chiefs play the Bears on Sunday — but the action opens with the Giants and the 49ers on TNF.

The Kansas City Chiefs won’t play until Sunday, when they host the Chicago Bears on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

But Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off with the New York Giants on the road against the San Francisco 49ers on “Thursday Night Football.”

The 49ers opened the season with two road games in which they walloped the Pittsburgh Steelers 22-7 and dispatched the Los Angeles Rams 30-23 in a divisional matchup. In their home opener, they’ll face the Giants, who began their season by falling to the Dallas Cowboys in an embarrassing 40-0 home loss before they traveled to Phoenix to get past the Arizona Cardinals 30-28 in Week 2.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are favored by 10.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 22-10-0

Poll

Which team wins Giants (1-1) at 49ers (2-0)?

view results
  • 5%
    Giants
    (6 votes)
  • 94%
    49ers
    (96 votes)
102 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 10-6-0
Week 2 picks 12-4-0
Total 22-10-0

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Ron Kopp Jr. 24 8 0 0.7500
1 4 Jared Sapp 24 8 0 0.7500
3 1 Price Carter 23 8 0 0.7419
4 1 Pete Sweeney 23 9 0 0.7188
5 4 Kramer Sansone 22 10 0 0.6875
6 6 John Dixon 21 11 0 0.6563
6 6 Stephen Serda 21 11 0 0.6563
6 6 Matt Stagner 21 11 0 0.6563
9 6 Rocky Magaña 19 12 0 0.6129
10 10 Bryan Stewart 19 13 0 0.5938
11 10 Nate Christensen 17 15 0 0.5313
12 10 Maurice Elston 8 8 0 0.5000
13 11 Dakota Watson 16 16 0 0.5000

