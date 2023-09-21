Arrowheadlines: Bears defensive coordinator resigns

The latest

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigns from position with team | NFL.com

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams has resigned from his position with the team, the Chicago Bears announced on Wednesday. “It is with great regret that I tender my resignation as the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears Football Club effective immediately,” Williams said in a statement, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. “I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history. The McCaskey family is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank president Kevin Warren, the coaches and players of which I value the relationships and camaraderie. “I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again.”

Justin Fields suggests Bears coaching is the problem, and he might be right | SBNation.com

The Bears have now lost 12 straight games dating back to last season, and they’ve allowed 25 points or more in all of them. This is not how things were supposed to go with a defensive-minded head coach and one of the most talented QB prospects in team history. Fields met the media on Wednesday and gave a jarring, honest assessment of why the team is struggling. Fields put a lot of blame on himself by saying he’s playing too robotic. When asked why that is, he said “coaching.”

NFL Week 3 latest buzz, fantasy tips and upset predictions | ESPN

What is the best team in the AFC right now? Graziano: I still think it’ll be the Chiefs by the end of the season, but based on what we’ve seen so far, it has to be the Dolphins right now. They won one game in a shootout with the Chargers, with receiver Tyreek Hill going off for 215 yards and a pair of TDs. They won another in a tight, divisional slugfest with the Patriots, leaning on running back Raheem Mostert (121 yards and two scores). The defense looked a lot better in Week 2, too. Miami has all the pieces, and if new coordinator Vic Fangio really has fixed things on the defensive side, the Dolphins are not going away any time soon.

Prisco’s Week 3 NFL picks: Patriots’ nightmare start continues with loss to Jets; Eagles hold off feisty Bucs | CBS Sports

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs (-12.5) The Bears are playing consecutive road games and haven’t looked good in either of their two losses. The Chiefs haven’t looked dynamic on offense yet, but this is the game to fix that. The Bears are suspect on defense, and Justin Fields won’t keep up. Pick: Chiefs 30, Bears 13

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Three offensive surprises who aren’t flukes | NFL.com

Top 15 offensive player rankings 3 - Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs · QB The Chiefs’ offense looked better in its second outing of the season, with Travis Kelce back in the mix and Kadarius Toney catching all five of his targets. Mahomes once again led the charge, completing 70.7 percent of his pass attempts. The unit started hitting its stride in the final two quarters of the win over Jacksonville, as Mahomes found old trusty for a 9-yard TD toss in the third quarter and dazzled with an improvised connection with Skyy Moore late in the fourth.

NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Cowboys soar to No. 2; Joe Burrow’s Bengals among nine 0-2 teams in big trouble | CBS Sports

4 - CHIEFS The offense didn’t do a lot in beating the Jaguars, but the defense came up big, especially in the red zone. We need not worry about Patrick Mahomes and gang. They will be fine.

Vikings bolster run game, get RB Cam Akers in trade with Rams | ESPN

The deal, which is pending a physical, includes a swap of 2026 draft picks, with the Vikings also getting a conditional seventh-round pick and the Rams getting a conditional sixth-rounder. The Vikings have an NFL-low 69 rushing yards this season after bidding farewell to former starter Dalvin Cook and replacing him with longtime backup Alexander Mattison. They have also attempted only 23 carries by running backs while funneling most of their offense through a passing game that has produced the NFL’s second-most yards (674). The Vikings have started the season 0-2, and coach Kevin O’Connell has said multiple times in recent days that he wants the running game to get more reliable and efficient. On Tuesday, the Vikings signed free agent guard Dalton Risner with hopes of getting him into the starting lineup in the coming weeks.

Chiefs News: Rookie Felix Anudike-Uzomah underplays career’s fast start

While many observers believe that the Kansas City Chiefs’ first-round rookie defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah is making an immediate impact, the former Kansas State standout is much harder on himself. “People say that, but I don’t agree with them,” smiled the Lee’s Summit High School alumnus in the team’s locker room on Wednesday. Through Kansas City’s first two games, the 31st overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft has been a force, racking up two quarterback hits, four total tackles, a forced fumble and a half a sack. “There’s still a couple of mistakes I’ve made,” he added. “People don’t see the other side. There [were] some rushes [where] I could’ve made a sack — some rushes I could’ve won, some tackles I could’ve made. “There’s still room for improvement.”

