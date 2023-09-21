Travis & Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ discusses the Chiefs’ Week 2 victory

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his older brother — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — host a weekly podcast called "New Heights." The title is an homage to the Cleveland Heights, Ohio, neighborhood in which they grew up.

In the latest episode, the Kelce brothers talk about their Week 2 games, how the Chiefs offense needs to do better and which NFL rules they think are dumb.

"New Heights" with Jason & Travis Kelce | Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment | You can also listen to the show on Spotify.

1. Travis is pro-targeting?

Well, not entirely.

Travis and Jason talked about which rules they think the NFL needs to change. Both brothers are fans of the much-maligned touchback rule that gives the ball to the defense if an offensive player fumbles the ball out of the end zone — which is what happened to Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson on last week’s “Thursday Night Football” game against the Eagles.

Jason acknowledged that everyone is going to call BS on his support for the rule.

“Right now, it appears that I’m on this side because we just benefitted from it,” he admitted, “but I’m kind of usually on that side.”

Travis, however, wishes the NFL would lighten up on calling targeting. He believes receivers should be fair game.

“When you think of football growing up,” he said, “man, I just think of guys getting decapitated running down the field. That just brought such electric play — and just a feeling that I f*cking love, man.”

Coming from guy who could be on the receiving end of those hits, those are surprising words. It’s likely that nearly every safety who has ever been burned by the Kansas City tight end also wishes they could take an open shot on him.

2. The defense is doing its job.

While talking about the Chiefs' Week 2 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, both brothers agreed that the team’s defense has well played so far — and that defensive tackle Chris Jones looked electric in his return to the lineup.

“Straight out the stands,” joked Travis. “He came straight out of the suite into 1.5 sacks. I was just happy that my guy was back... that’s my dog.”

Travis thinks that continuity has a lot to do with why the defense is playing so well.

“Everybody is dialed in... we didn’t lose too many guys... we got a lot of young guys who love playing the game... I think our secondary is outstanding,” he said.

Do Chiefs finally have a top 10 defense for the first time in Patty’s career? pic.twitter.com/wPGWuR265j — Obi-Wan Mahomie (@bnice19831) September 12, 2023

But Travis also admitted that the offense has not held up its end of the bargain. He explained that with talent on hand, there’s no excuse for not reaching the end zone consistently.

“We just have to put up f*cking points on offense,” he declared.

Going into Week 3, the Chiefs are ranked 23rd in scoring. That’s just one spot below the Chicago Bears team that is coming into Arrowhead on Sunday — and 22 spots behind where they finished in 2022.

3. Travis explains his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

Despite catching his first touchdown of the season, Travis did not have his best game against the Jaguars, catching just four of nine targets for a paltry 26 yards. This — combined with the team shooting itself in the foot with penalties — led to a boiling point in which Travis received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Travis realizes he has to do better.

“I can’t do what I’ve been doing,” he explained, “which is being frustrated with what’s going on out there, getting personal foul penalties or unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. I’ve got to be able to keep my anger under control, man.”

While the television broadcast didn’t show exactly what happened, so Jason asked Travis to explain it. shared it with the podcast audience.

“What do you do when you get frustrated, Jason?” replied Travis. “You throw your helmet! I threw my f*cking helmet. I’ve got to keep my f*cking helmet on until I get to the sidelines; I’ve got to keep my composure.”

A look from our photographer @photogburk after the Chiefs-Jaguars game involving Travis Kelce and Foyesade Oluokun. Patrick Mahomes, Nick Bolton, Tyson Campbell all playing peace maker. pic.twitter.com/mvjJiG6ub6 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) September 18, 2023

To make matters worse, Travis got into a verbal confrontation with some Jaguars players after the game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and linebacker Nick Bolton ended up stepping in to break it up.