Chiefs vs. Bears Wednesday injury report: 5 missing; L’Jarius Sneed limited

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Isiah Pacheco RB Hamstring DNP - - - Richie James WR Knee DNP - - - Kadarius Toney WR Toe DNP - - - Nick Bolton LB Ankle DNP - - - Willie Gay, Jr. LB Quad DNP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP - - - Jawaan Taylor T Shoulder FP - - - Justin Watson WR Ankle FP - - - Nic Jones CB Hand FP - - -

Bears

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Lucas Patrick C Illness DNP - - - Eddie Jackson FS Foot DNP - - - Darnell Mooney WR Knee LP - - - Josh Blackwell DB Hamstring LP - - -

Some notes