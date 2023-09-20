Chiefs vs. Bears Wednesday injury report: 5 missing; L’Jarius Sneed limited

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Richie James
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Toe
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Willie Gay, Jr.
|LB
|Quad
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Jawaan Taylor
|T
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Nic Jones
|CB
|Hand
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Bears
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Lucas Patrick
|C
|Illness
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Eddie Jackson
|FS
|Foot
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Josh Blackwell
|DB
|Hamstring
|LP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- The players listed as did not practice were to be expected after head coach Andy Reid listed them Wednesday morning. We’ve got more information here.
- It appears that among those out of practice, wide receiver Richie James (knee) is the only player that we can say with certainty will be out for the game. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) was limited, which we expect to be the norm this season due to his swelling issue.
- Starting free safety Eddie Jackson (foot) was injured early in last week’s game against the Tampa Buccaneers, so the Bears held him out on Wednesday. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (knee) apparently thinks he’ll be OK to play against Kansas City despite his limited practice on Wednesday.
