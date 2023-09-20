 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chiefs vs. Bears Wednesday injury report: 5 missing; L’Jarius Sneed limited

On Sunday, Kansas City hosts Chicago for a late-afternoon game.

By Pete Sweeney
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Isiah Pacheco RB Hamstring DNP - - -
Richie James WR Knee DNP - - -
Kadarius Toney WR Toe DNP - - -
Nick Bolton LB Ankle DNP - - -
Willie Gay, Jr. LB Quad DNP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee LP - - -
Jawaan Taylor T Shoulder FP - - -
Justin Watson WR Ankle FP - - -
Nic Jones CB Hand FP - - -

Bears

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Lucas Patrick C Illness DNP - - -
Eddie Jackson FS Foot DNP - - -
Darnell Mooney WR Knee LP - - -
Josh Blackwell DB Hamstring LP - - -

Some notes

  • The players listed as did not practice were to be expected after head coach Andy Reid listed them Wednesday morning. We’ve got more information here.
  • It appears that among those out of practice, wide receiver Richie James (knee) is the only player that we can say with certainty will be out for the game. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) was limited, which we expect to be the norm this season due to his swelling issue.
  • Starting free safety Eddie Jackson (foot) was injured early in last week’s game against the Tampa Buccaneers, so the Bears held him out on Wednesday. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (knee) apparently thinks he’ll be OK to play against Kansas City despite his limited practice on Wednesday.

