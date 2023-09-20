 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sign up for Arrowhead Pride Premier Our newsletter from Pete Sweeney and others is delivered to your inbox twice a week. Sign up today for a 7-day free trial!

Filed under:

Should the Chiefs keep Chris Jones in 2024? Take the ‘Reacts’ fan survey

Let’s hear what you have to say about the Chiefs!

By John Dixon
/ new
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans — and fans across the country.

Sign up here to answer weekly national NFL questions via email — or answer this week’s Chiefs poll right here.

Later in the week, we’ll bring you all the results of this week’s polls. Click here to see recent results.

And be sure to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Arrowhead Pride Premier

If you love Arrowhead Pride, you won’t want to miss Pete Sweeney in your inbox each week as he delivers deep analysis and insights on the Chiefs' path to the Super Bowl.