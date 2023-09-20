Chiefs make 2 practice-squad moves on Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs made two practice squad moves on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s official transactions report.

The club added cornerback Darius Rush to its practice squad after it waived him to make room on the 53-man roster for defensive tackle Chris Jones. At the 53-man roster deadline, the Chiefs had claimed Rush on waivers from the Indianapolis Colts, who had selected him in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Rush matches the physical profile of recent Chiefs’ cornerback success stories such as Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson.

Now, to make room on the practice squad for Rush, the Chiefs cut ties with defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton had appeared to put together a nice preseason with desires to make a 53-man roster somewhere, but the writing was on the wall in Kansas City when the team made an in-division trade for now-former Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Neil Farrel.

Shelton’s story isn’t necessarily over in Kansas City, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he pokes around for better opportunities to play elsewhere.