Chiefs defeat Bears 42-10 in Week 3

Kansas City extends its record to 2-1 by blowing out Chicago at home.

The 1-1 Kansas City Chiefs returned to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for a Week 3 matchup against the 0-2 Chicago Bears. What the Chiefs hoped would be a get-right game for their struggling offense turned into a 41-10 rout that gave them a 2-1 record.

Kansas City lost the opening coin toss, which gave Chicago the opportunity to defer to the second half. Then the Chiefs were forced to punt after a six-play drive that gained just 17 yards.

After that, it was pretty much all Kansas City.

The Chiefs scored on seven consecutive drives, collecting five touchdowns and two field goals. Meanwhile, the Bears failed to score for eight straight possessions as the home team forced five punts, collected three turnovers — the last one

By halftime, Kansas City led 34-0. When quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave way to Blaine Gabbert near the end of the third quarter, the Chiefs held a 41-0 lead — and on his third snap, Mahomes’ backup threw an interception that ended Kansas City’s scoring streak.

After a 42-yard return that gave Chicago the ball on Kansas City’s 28-yard line, the Bears finally had a real chance to score. But the Chiefs’ defense allowed only a field goal to make the score 41-3 right after the fourth quarter began — and even that was after a fourth-and-1 conversion at the Kansas City 8-yard line.

Gabbert threw another interception on the Chiefs’ next possession. The Bears drove 75 yards, finally getting their first touchdown with about four and a half minutes left in the game — which settled the final score at 41-10.