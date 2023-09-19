Share All sharing options for: In Week 3, the Chiefs return home to face the Bears

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for a Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears — the second of four NFC North opponents the team will face this season.

The two teams have met just 13 times since the AFL and NFL merged in 1970 — and in the last 10 of these games, the two teams have alternated victories. In the last one, Kansas City defeated Chicago 26-3 at Soldier Field during Week 16 of 2019.

But in the next one, the defending Super Bowl champions will he hosting a team that went 3-14 in 2022 — and has now dropped both of its 2022 contests by double digits.

Still, when the Chiefs traveled to the Windy City in 2019, the Bears were coached by former Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy — who has now returned to the same job under Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid. Five years ago, Nagy was leading a team that scored at least 21 points in just six of its 17 games. In 2023, his Kansas City offense has yet to score 21.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be carried on FOX — locally on WDAF/4.