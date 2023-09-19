Arrowheadlines: Jaguars safety thinks Travis Kelce can go too far

The latest

Jaguars’ Rayshawn Jenkins: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is ‘A Little Too Extra at Times’ | Bleacher Report

Following Sunday’s 17-9 loss to the Chiefs, Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins wasn’t pleased with the eight-time Pro Bowler. “Of course, he’s a good player, but he’s a little too extra at times,” Jenkins told News4JAX. “He gets to disrespecting, he feel like he above people, and we all men out there, let’s just play the game.” Kelce recorded four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown in his 2023 debut, as he missed Kansas City’s season opener against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury. Near the end of the fourth quarter, he and Jenkins were both called for unnecessary roughness penalties.

The First Read: Six burning questions off Week 2; plus, risers/sliders & Week 3’s most intriguing game | NFL.com

3 - Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs · DT The Chiefs’ All-Pro defensive tackle missed the entire offseason, training camp and the first game of the season in a contract holdout. He then signed a new one-year deal, walked onto the field in Week 2 and completely dominated during a 17-9 win over Jacksonville. Jones had five pressures and 1.5 sacks to help energize a Kansas City pass rush that was instrumental in stifling the Jaguars’ offense. And this was in a game when the Chiefs were cognizant of not overusing him. Imagine what can happen when he’s able to play more snaps.

NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster’s Biggest Weaknesses After Week 2 | Bleacher Report

Add Now: DT Ndamukong Suh The Chiefs were able to end Chris Jones’ holdout by giving him a new contract, but his absence highlighted just how much they rely on him to create pressure on the interior. Adding another big body who can generate some pressure would allow the Chiefs to manage Jones’ workload and make their pass rush better. Ndamukong Suh is now 36, but he showed a little bit of juice in Philadelphia last season. He made it clear that he wanted no part of attending training camp anywhere, but he has left open the possibility of playing this season. 2024 Free Agency: WR Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills The Chiefs are hoping that playing with Mahomes will help elevate young wide receivers Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney and Rashee Rice. It might work for now with tight end Travis Kelce working as the de facto No. 1 receiver, but Kelce is 33 years old, so the Chiefs have to start looking for long-term answers. Gabe Davis isn’t likely to develop into a legitimate alpha receiver, but he offers a decent baseline as a No. 2 option opposite a great receiver.

10 Quick Facts About the Chiefs’ Week 2 Victory Over Jacksonville | Upon Further Review | The Mothership

3. Defensive end George Karlaftis tallied the first multi-sack game of his career. Karlaftis tallied five pressures and 1.5 sacks on Sunday, marking the first multi-sack game of his young career. The second-year defensive end was one of five players to record multiple pressures in the game, joining Chris Jones (6), linebacker Leo Chenal (4), defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (2) and defensive end Mike Danna (2).

NFL top-10 rankings: 49ers, Cowboys stay on top; Dolphins, Ravens move up | FOX Sports

5. Kansas City Chiefs Record: 1-1; Last Week: 5 If the “Big 3” (Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones) are suited up and playing, the champs are hard to beat. Their experience and expertise result in timely playmaking in big games.

Ten Takeaways: Ravens May Be AFC North Favorites; Cowboys’ D Is Dominant | Sports Illustrated

• Chris Jones is still really good at football, and Travis Kelce is too. The former finished Sunday with 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed. The latter had four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown. And the Chiefs fought through some early issues (between the second half against Detroit and the first half Sunday, they nearly went four quarters without a touchdown) to get past the Jaguars, 17–9, in some pretty oppressive heat and humidity in Jacksonville.

NFL Week 2 winners, losers: Patriots have major problem | USA Today

WINNERS Eric Bieniemy Give Eric Bieniemy credit. One week after the Commanders went just 2-of-5 in red zone conversions, Washington’s offense scored touchdowns in all three trips Sunday against the Denver Broncos in a 35-33 win. And Bieniemy, in his first season as the Commanders’ offensive coordinator, has infused balance and aggressive play-calling while placing young quarterback Sam Howell (27-of-39 for 299 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday) in favorable positions to make plays.

NFL files grievance, claims NFLPA advised RBs to exaggerate injuries | ESPN

The NFL has filed a grievance against the NFL Players Association, alleging that union leaders, including president JC Tretter, have advised running backs to “consider feigning or exaggerating injuries” to help increase their leverage in contract negotiations. The grievance was filed Sept. 11 and will be reviewed by an arbitrator. In a memo sent to the league’s management council executive committee and obtained by The Associated Press, the NFL said the union made the suggestion to running backs during a Zoom meeting before the season. Any player who took the union’s advice and faked an injury would be violating the collective bargaining agreement, the league argued. “This conduct is a clear violation of the union’s agreement to use ‘best efforts to faithfully carry out the terms and conditions of the [CBA]’ and ‘to see that the terms and conditions of all NFL Player Contracts are carried out in full by players,’” the memo said. “The union’s conduct is also reckless as any player that chooses to follow this advice and improperly withhold services under his player contract will be subject to discipline and financial liability under the CBA, club rules, and/or the player’s contract.”

Browns’ Nick Chubb not expected to return this year after knee injury | ESPN

Cleveland lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-22 on Monday Night Football. But in the Browns locker room afterward, the loss of the game felt secondary compared to the loss of Nick Chubb. The All-Pro running back suffered what coach Kevin Stefanski called a “significant” injury to his left knee in the second quarter and had to be carted off the field. Asked after the game if he anticipates Chubb missing the rest of the season, Stefanski told reporters: “I do.” Stefanski declined to specify Chubb’s injury, but the team fears that Chubb suffered multiple tears in his knee, according to a source. A team official said Chubb was taken to a local hospital as a precaution and then returned to Cleveland ahead of the team.

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs-Jaguars: We learned about the defense, Chris Jones, Skyy Moore

4. This Chiefs’ defense could be special So we know Jones was really good against the Jaguars. But do you know who else was also very good? Nearly every other member of the Kansas City defense. In 2022, Jacksonville fielded a top-ten scoring offense — and on Sunday, it was held to three field goals. George Karlafits and Mike Danna continued to impress on the defensive line — while the Chiefs’ linebackers looked like one of the best units in the league. Leo Chenal was a heat-seeking missile against the run. Nick Bolton did Nick Bolton things. Willie Gay Jr. and Drue Tranquill held up really well in pass coverage. But I think my favorite part of this game was the team’s secondary. In a day and age of weak arm-tackling defensive backs, the Kansas City secondary is developing a reputation for laying the wood.

Birthday Boy with the BIG hit @JaylenWatson12 pic.twitter.com/MUumx40AiC — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2023

A tweet to make you think

