Chiefs-Jaguars snap counts: Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson split time

The Kansas City Chiefs evened their season record at 1-1 with a 17-9 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

Let’s see how Kansas City used its players in Week 2.

Starters (offensive): TE Travis Kelce, TE Noah Gray, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, LT Donovan Smith, LG Joe Thuney, C Creed Humphrey, RG Trey Smith, RT Jawaan Taylor, WR Justin Watson, QB Patrick Mahomes and RB Isiah Pacheco.

Starters (defensive): DE Michael Danna, DT Derrick Nnadi, DT Chris Jones, DE George Karlaftis, S Justin Reid, LB Willie Gay Jr., LB Nick Bolton, CB Trent McDuffie, CB Joshua Williams, CB L’Jarius Sneed and S Bryan Cook.

Did not play: QB Blaine Gabbert.

Inactive: RB La’Mical Perine, CB Nic Jones, DE BJ Thompson, OL Wanya Morris, T Lucas Niang, DE Neil Farrell and DT Keondre Coburn.

Offense All Pass Run Total 64

(100%) 42

(100%) 22

(100%) Creed Humphrey 64

(100%) 42

(100%) 22

(100%) Patrick Mahomes 64

(100%) 42

(100%) 22

(100%) Donovan Smith 64

(100%) 42

(100%) 22

(100%) Trey Smith 64

(100%) 42

(100%) 22

(100%) Joe Thuney 64

(100%) 42

(100%) 22

(100%) Jawaan Taylor 62

(97%) 40

(95%) 22

(100%) Marquez Valdes-Scantling 52

(81%) 37

(88%) 15

(68%) Travis Kelce 41

(64%) 26

(62%) 15

(68%) Noah Gray 39

(61%) 20

(48%) 19

(86%) Skyy Moore 39

(61%) 31

(74%) 8

(36%) Isiah Pacheco 33

(52%) 18

(43%) 15

(68%) Justin Watson 29

(45%) 25

(60%) 4

(18%) Jerick McKinnon 21

(33%) 15

(36%) 6

(27%) Kadarius Toney 19

(30%) 15

(36%) 4

(18%) Blake Bell 14

(22%) 1

(2%) 13

(59%) Rashee Rice 11

(17%) 6

(14%) 5

(23%) Clyde Edwards-Helaire 10

(16%) 9

(21%) 1

(5%) Justyn Ross 8

(13%) 4

(10%) 4

(18%) Richie James 3

(5%) 3

(7%) 0

(0%) Prince Tega Wanogho 2

(3%) 2

(5%) 0

(0%) Nick Allegretti 1

(2%) 0

(0%) 1

(5%)

Offensive takeaways

Much has been made about head coach Andy Reid benching right tackle Jawaan Taylor after he drew multiple penalties. But as it turned out, Taylor missed only two plays. The team took him out, talked to him on the sideline for a couple of plays and sent him back out onto the field.

While tight end Travis Kelce didn’t get the kind of workload he would normally get — something around 80% of the offensive snaps — he was on the field for 64%. That’s a good indicator that could be back to getting a full workload (and returning to his normal production) pretty soon.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling — with 81% of the offensive snaps — was the only wide receiver to get starter-level use. No other wideout had more than 61%.

Kadarius Toney was only on the field for 19 snaps — 30% of the total. After the game, Reid said that Toney’s left foot was “bothering him a little bit,” but that he had been in for “most of the plays” that had been planned for him. Fun fact: Toney had five targets in 15 passing snaps.

Wide receiver Justyn Ross was on the field for eight snaps — just 13% of the total.

Defense All Pass Run Total 64

(100%) 46

(100%) 18

(100%) Justin Reid 64

(100%) 46

(100%) 18

(100%) L'Jarius Sneed 64

(100%) 46

(100%) 18

(100%) Bryan Cook 63

(98%) 45

(98%) 18

(100%) Trent McDuffie 63

(98%) 45

(98%) 18

(100%) Nick Bolton 51

(80%) 38

(83%) 13

(72%) George Karlaftis 51

(80%) 38

(83%) 13

(72%) Michael Danna 49

(77%) 36

(78%) 13

(72%) Willie Gay Jr. 37

(58%) 24

(52%) 13

(72%) Derrick Nnadi 34

(53%) 21

(46%) 13

(72%) Chris Jones 31

(48%) 24

(52%) 7

(39%) Joshua Williams 30

(47%) 22

(48%) 8

(44%) Drue Tranquill 27

(42%) 18

(39%) 9

(50%) Leo Chenal 25

(39%) 15

(33%) 10

(56%) Tershawn Wharton 25

(39%) 17

(37%) 8

(44%) Jaylen Watson 19

(30%) 16

(35%) 3

(17%) Matt Dickerson 19

(30%) 12

(26%) 7

(39%) Mike Edwards 18

(28%) 17

(37%) 1

(6%) Malik Herring 17

(27%) 11

(24%) 6

(33%) Felix Anudike-Uzomah 15

(23%) 13

(28%) 2

(11%) Chamarri Conner 2

(3%) 2

(4%) 0

(0%)

Defensive takeaways

As usual, Trent McDuffie, L’Jarius Sneed, Justin Reid and Bryan Cook were the every-snap players of the defensive unit.

Linebacker Nick Bolton and edge rushers George Karlaftis and Mike Danna were in the next tier at around 80% of the snaps.

The rest of the defensive players — including defensive tackle Chris Jones (48%) — had rotational percentages.

Unlike in Week 1 — when Joshua Williams had all of the snaps at slot cornerback — both Williams (47% of the defensive snaps) and Jaylen Watson (30%) split them. It looks like the team is still going to rotate them at the position in at least some games. Watson was used more often on passing downs.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah was in for 23% of the snaps — predominantly on passing downs.

Special Teams Snaps Total 22

(100%) Leo Chenal 19

(86%) Jack Cochrane 18

(82%) Chamarri Conner 18

(82%) Joshua Williams 18

(82%) Cam Jones 15

(68%) Jerick McKinnon 15

(68%) Jaylen Watson 15

(68%) Drue Tranquill 12

(55%) Mike Edwards 8

(36%) Richie James 8

(36%) Harrison Butker 7

(32%) Bryan Cook 7

(32%) Noah Gray 7

(32%) Justyn Ross 7

(32%) Tommy Townsend 7

(32%) James Winchester 7

(32%) Nick Bolton 4

(18%) Michael Danna 4

(18%) George Karlaftis 4

(18%) Derrick Nnadi 4

(18%) Justin Watson 4

(18%) Nick Allegretti 3

(14%) Blake Bell 3

(14%) Mike Caliendo 3

(14%) Creed Humphrey 3

(14%) Justin Reid 3

(14%) Donovan Smith 3

(14%) Trey Smith 3

(14%) Jawaan Taylor 3

(14%) Prince Tega Wanogho 3

(14%) Tershawn Wharton 3

(14%) Willie Gay Jr. 1

(5%) Trent McDuffie 1

(5%) Rashee Rice 1

(5%) L'Jarius Sneed 1

(5%)

Special teams takeaways

Linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Cochrane — along with defensive backs Chamarri Conner and Joshua Williams — were the backbones of the special teams units.

All Snaps Off Def ST Total Total 64

(100%) 64

(100%) 22

(100%) 150

(100%) Nick Allegretti 1

(2%) 0

(0%) 3

(14%) 4

(3%) Felix Anudike-Uzomah 0

(0%) 15

(23%) 0

(0%) 15

(10%) Blake Bell 14

(22%) 0

(0%) 3

(14%) 17

(11%) Nick Bolton 0

(0%) 51

(80%) 4

(18%) 55

(37%) Harrison Butker 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 7

(32%) 7

(5%) Mike Caliendo 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 3

(14%) 3

(2%) Leo Chenal 0

(0%) 25

(39%) 19

(86%) 44

(29%) Jack Cochrane 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 18

(82%) 18

(12%) Chamarri Conner 0

(0%) 2

(3%) 18

(82%) 20

(13%) Bryan Cook 0

(0%) 63

(98%) 7

(32%) 70

(47%) Michael Danna 0

(0%) 49

(77%) 4

(18%) 53

(35%) Mike Edwards 0

(0%) 18

(28%) 8

(36%) 26

(17%) Clyde Edwards-Helaire 10

(16%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 10

(7%) Willie Gay Jr. 0

(0%) 37

(58%) 1

(5%) 38

(25%) Noah Gray 39

(61%) 0

(0%) 7

(32%) 46

(31%) Malik Herring 0

(0%) 17

(27%) 0

(0%) 17

(11%) Creed Humphrey 64

(100%) 0

(0%) 3

(14%) 67

(45%) Richie James 3

(5%) 0

(0%) 8

(36%) 11

(7%) Cam Jones 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 15

(68%) 15

(10%) Chris Jones 0

(0%) 31

(48%) 0

(0%) 31

(21%) George Karlaftis 0

(0%) 51

(80%) 4

(18%) 55

(37%) Travis Kelce 41

(64%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 41

(27%) Patrick Mahomes 64

(100%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 64

(43%) Trent McDuffie 0

(0%) 63

(98%) 1

(5%) 64

(43%) Jerick McKinnon 21

(33%) 0

(0%) 15

(68%) 36

(24%) Skyy Moore 39

(61%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 39

(26%) Derrick Nnadi 0

(0%) 34

(53%) 4

(18%) 38

(25%) Isiah Pacheco 33

(52%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 33

(22%) Justin Reid 0

(0%) 64

(100%) 3

(14%) 67

(45%) Rashee Rice 11

(17%) 0

(0%) 1

(5%) 12

(8%) Justyn Ross 8

(13%) 0

(0%) 7

(32%) 15

(10%) Donovan Smith 64

(100%) 0

(0%) 3

(14%) 67

(45%) Trey Smith 64

(100%) 0

(0%) 3

(14%) 67

(45%) L'Jarius Sneed 0

(0%) 64

(100%) 1

(5%) 65

(43%) Jawaan Taylor 62

(97%) 0

(0%) 3

(14%) 65

(43%) Joe Thuney 64

(100%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 64

(43%) Kadarius Toney 19

(30%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 19

(13%) Tommy Townsend 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 7

(32%) 7

(5%) Drue Tranquill 0

(0%) 27

(42%) 12

(55%) 39

(26%) Marquez Valdes-Scantling 52

(81%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 52

(35%) Prince Tega Wanogho 2

(3%) 0

(0%) 3

(14%) 5

(3%) Jaylen Watson 0

(0%) 19

(30%) 15

(68%) 34

(23%) Justin Watson 29

(45%) 0

(0%) 4

(18%) 33

(22%) Tershawn Wharton 0

(0%) 25

(39%) 3

(14%) 28

(19%) Joshua Williams 0

(0%) 30

(47%) 18

(82%) 48

(32%) James Winchester 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 7

(32%) 7

(5%) Matt Dickerson 0

(0%) 19

(30%) 0

(0%) 19

(13%)

Editor's Note: Arrowhead Pride obtains snap count data from the NFL's game stats and information system, which allows us to break out snap counts by run or pass on offensive and defensive plays. Because GSIS data ignores plays that were nullified by penalties, total offensive and defensive snap counts will vary from other sources, which get their data from NFL Gamebooks