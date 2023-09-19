Chiefs-Jaguars snap counts: Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson split time

The Kansas City Chiefs evened their season record at 1-1 with a 17-9 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.
Let’s see how Kansas City used its players in Week 2.
Starters (offensive): TE Travis Kelce, TE Noah Gray, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, LT Donovan Smith, LG Joe Thuney, C Creed Humphrey, RG Trey Smith, RT Jawaan Taylor, WR Justin Watson, QB Patrick Mahomes and RB Isiah Pacheco.
Starters (defensive): DE Michael Danna, DT Derrick Nnadi, DT Chris Jones, DE George Karlaftis, S Justin Reid, LB Willie Gay Jr., LB Nick Bolton, CB Trent McDuffie, CB Joshua Williams, CB L’Jarius Sneed and S Bryan Cook.
Did not play: QB Blaine Gabbert.
Inactive: RB La’Mical Perine, CB Nic Jones, DE BJ Thompson, OL Wanya Morris, T Lucas Niang, DE Neil Farrell and DT Keondre Coburn.
|Offense
|All
|Pass
|Run
|Total
|64
(100%)
|42
(100%)
|22
(100%)
|Creed Humphrey
|64
(100%)
|42
(100%)
|22
(100%)
|Patrick Mahomes
|64
(100%)
|42
(100%)
|22
(100%)
|Donovan Smith
|64
(100%)
|42
(100%)
|22
(100%)
|Trey Smith
|64
(100%)
|42
(100%)
|22
(100%)
|Joe Thuney
|64
(100%)
|42
(100%)
|22
(100%)
|Jawaan Taylor
|62
(97%)
|40
(95%)
|22
(100%)
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|52
(81%)
|37
(88%)
|15
(68%)
|Travis Kelce
|41
(64%)
|26
(62%)
|15
(68%)
|Noah Gray
|39
(61%)
|20
(48%)
|19
(86%)
|Skyy Moore
|39
(61%)
|31
(74%)
|8
(36%)
|Isiah Pacheco
|33
(52%)
|18
(43%)
|15
(68%)
|Justin Watson
|29
(45%)
|25
(60%)
|4
(18%)
|Jerick McKinnon
|21
(33%)
|15
(36%)
|6
(27%)
|Kadarius Toney
|19
(30%)
|15
(36%)
|4
(18%)
|Blake Bell
|14
(22%)
|1
(2%)
|13
(59%)
|Rashee Rice
|11
(17%)
|6
(14%)
|5
(23%)
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|10
(16%)
|9
(21%)
|1
(5%)
|Justyn Ross
|8
(13%)
|4
(10%)
|4
(18%)
|Richie James
|3
(5%)
|3
(7%)
|0
(0%)
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|2
(3%)
|2
(5%)
|0
(0%)
|Nick Allegretti
|1
(2%)
|0
(0%)
|1
(5%)
Offensive takeaways
- Much has been made about head coach Andy Reid benching right tackle Jawaan Taylor after he drew multiple penalties. But as it turned out, Taylor missed only two plays. The team took him out, talked to him on the sideline for a couple of plays and sent him back out onto the field.
- While tight end Travis Kelce didn’t get the kind of workload he would normally get — something around 80% of the offensive snaps — he was on the field for 64%. That’s a good indicator that could be back to getting a full workload (and returning to his normal production) pretty soon.
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling — with 81% of the offensive snaps — was the only wide receiver to get starter-level use. No other wideout had more than 61%.
- Kadarius Toney was only on the field for 19 snaps — 30% of the total. After the game, Reid said that Toney’s left foot was “bothering him a little bit,” but that he had been in for “most of the plays” that had been planned for him. Fun fact: Toney had five targets in 15 passing snaps.
- Wide receiver Justyn Ross was on the field for eight snaps — just 13% of the total.
|Defense
|All
|Pass
|Run
|Total
|64
(100%)
|46
(100%)
|18
(100%)
|Justin Reid
|64
(100%)
|46
(100%)
|18
(100%)
|L'Jarius Sneed
|64
(100%)
|46
(100%)
|18
(100%)
|Bryan Cook
|63
(98%)
|45
(98%)
|18
(100%)
|Trent McDuffie
|63
(98%)
|45
(98%)
|18
(100%)
|Nick Bolton
|51
(80%)
|38
(83%)
|13
(72%)
|George Karlaftis
|51
(80%)
|38
(83%)
|13
(72%)
|Michael Danna
|49
(77%)
|36
(78%)
|13
(72%)
|Willie Gay Jr.
|37
(58%)
|24
(52%)
|13
(72%)
|Derrick Nnadi
|34
(53%)
|21
(46%)
|13
(72%)
|Chris Jones
|31
(48%)
|24
(52%)
|7
(39%)
|Joshua Williams
|30
(47%)
|22
(48%)
|8
(44%)
|Drue Tranquill
|27
(42%)
|18
(39%)
|9
(50%)
|Leo Chenal
|25
(39%)
|15
(33%)
|10
(56%)
|Tershawn Wharton
|25
(39%)
|17
(37%)
|8
(44%)
|Jaylen Watson
|19
(30%)
|16
(35%)
|3
(17%)
|Matt Dickerson
|19
(30%)
|12
(26%)
|7
(39%)
|Mike Edwards
|18
(28%)
|17
(37%)
|1
(6%)
|Malik Herring
|17
(27%)
|11
(24%)
|6
(33%)
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|15
(23%)
|13
(28%)
|2
(11%)
|Chamarri Conner
|2
(3%)
|2
(4%)
|0
(0%)
Defensive takeaways
- As usual, Trent McDuffie, L’Jarius Sneed, Justin Reid and Bryan Cook were the every-snap players of the defensive unit.
- Linebacker Nick Bolton and edge rushers George Karlaftis and Mike Danna were in the next tier at around 80% of the snaps.
- The rest of the defensive players — including defensive tackle Chris Jones (48%) — had rotational percentages.
- Unlike in Week 1 — when Joshua Williams had all of the snaps at slot cornerback — both Williams (47% of the defensive snaps) and Jaylen Watson (30%) split them. It looks like the team is still going to rotate them at the position in at least some games. Watson was used more often on passing downs.
- Felix Anudike-Uzomah was in for 23% of the snaps — predominantly on passing downs.
|Special Teams
|Snaps
|Total
|22
(100%)
|Leo Chenal
|19
(86%)
|Jack Cochrane
|18
(82%)
|Chamarri Conner
|18
(82%)
|Joshua Williams
|18
(82%)
|Cam Jones
|15
(68%)
|Jerick McKinnon
|15
(68%)
|Jaylen Watson
|15
(68%)
|Drue Tranquill
|12
(55%)
|Mike Edwards
|8
(36%)
|Richie James
|8
(36%)
|Harrison Butker
|7
(32%)
|Bryan Cook
|7
(32%)
|Noah Gray
|7
(32%)
|Justyn Ross
|7
(32%)
|Tommy Townsend
|7
(32%)
|James Winchester
|7
(32%)
|Nick Bolton
|4
(18%)
|Michael Danna
|4
(18%)
|George Karlaftis
|4
(18%)
|Derrick Nnadi
|4
(18%)
|Justin Watson
|4
(18%)
|Nick Allegretti
|3
(14%)
|Blake Bell
|3
(14%)
|Mike Caliendo
|3
(14%)
|Creed Humphrey
|3
(14%)
|Justin Reid
|3
(14%)
|Donovan Smith
|3
(14%)
|Trey Smith
|3
(14%)
|Jawaan Taylor
|3
(14%)
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|3
(14%)
|Tershawn Wharton
|3
(14%)
|Willie Gay Jr.
|1
(5%)
|Trent McDuffie
|1
(5%)
|Rashee Rice
|1
(5%)
|L'Jarius Sneed
|1
(5%)
Special teams takeaways
- Linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Cochrane — along with defensive backs Chamarri Conner and Joshua Williams — were the backbones of the special teams units.
|All Snaps
|Off
|Def
|ST
|Total
|Total
|64
(100%)
|64
(100%)
|22
(100%)
|150
(100%)
|Nick Allegretti
|1
(2%)
|0
(0%)
|3
(14%)
|4
(3%)
|Felix Anudike-Uzomah
|0
(0%)
|15
(23%)
|0
(0%)
|15
(10%)
|Blake Bell
|14
(22%)
|0
(0%)
|3
(14%)
|17
(11%)
|Nick Bolton
|0
(0%)
|51
(80%)
|4
(18%)
|55
(37%)
|Harrison Butker
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|7
(32%)
|7
(5%)
|Mike Caliendo
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|3
(14%)
|3
(2%)
|Leo Chenal
|0
(0%)
|25
(39%)
|19
(86%)
|44
(29%)
|Jack Cochrane
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|18
(82%)
|18
(12%)
|Chamarri Conner
|0
(0%)
|2
(3%)
|18
(82%)
|20
(13%)
|Bryan Cook
|0
(0%)
|63
(98%)
|7
(32%)
|70
(47%)
|Michael Danna
|0
(0%)
|49
(77%)
|4
(18%)
|53
(35%)
|Mike Edwards
|0
(0%)
|18
(28%)
|8
(36%)
|26
(17%)
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|10
(16%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|10
(7%)
|Willie Gay Jr.
|0
(0%)
|37
(58%)
|1
(5%)
|38
(25%)
|Noah Gray
|39
(61%)
|0
(0%)
|7
(32%)
|46
(31%)
|Malik Herring
|0
(0%)
|17
(27%)
|0
(0%)
|17
(11%)
|Creed Humphrey
|64
(100%)
|0
(0%)
|3
(14%)
|67
(45%)
|Richie James
|3
(5%)
|0
(0%)
|8
(36%)
|11
(7%)
|Cam Jones
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|15
(68%)
|15
(10%)
|Chris Jones
|0
(0%)
|31
(48%)
|0
(0%)
|31
(21%)
|George Karlaftis
|0
(0%)
|51
(80%)
|4
(18%)
|55
(37%)
|Travis Kelce
|41
(64%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|41
(27%)
|Patrick Mahomes
|64
(100%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|64
(43%)
|Trent McDuffie
|0
(0%)
|63
(98%)
|1
(5%)
|64
(43%)
|Jerick McKinnon
|21
(33%)
|0
(0%)
|15
(68%)
|36
(24%)
|Skyy Moore
|39
(61%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|39
(26%)
|Derrick Nnadi
|0
(0%)
|34
(53%)
|4
(18%)
|38
(25%)
|Isiah Pacheco
|33
(52%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|33
(22%)
|Justin Reid
|0
(0%)
|64
(100%)
|3
(14%)
|67
(45%)
|Rashee Rice
|11
(17%)
|0
(0%)
|1
(5%)
|12
(8%)
|Justyn Ross
|8
(13%)
|0
(0%)
|7
(32%)
|15
(10%)
|Donovan Smith
|64
(100%)
|0
(0%)
|3
(14%)
|67
(45%)
|Trey Smith
|64
(100%)
|0
(0%)
|3
(14%)
|67
(45%)
|L'Jarius Sneed
|0
(0%)
|64
(100%)
|1
(5%)
|65
(43%)
|Jawaan Taylor
|62
(97%)
|0
(0%)
|3
(14%)
|65
(43%)
|Joe Thuney
|64
(100%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|64
(43%)
|Kadarius Toney
|19
(30%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|19
(13%)
|Tommy Townsend
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|7
(32%)
|7
(5%)
|Drue Tranquill
|0
(0%)
|27
(42%)
|12
(55%)
|39
(26%)
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|52
(81%)
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|52
(35%)
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|2
(3%)
|0
(0%)
|3
(14%)
|5
(3%)
|Jaylen Watson
|0
(0%)
|19
(30%)
|15
(68%)
|34
(23%)
|Justin Watson
|29
(45%)
|0
(0%)
|4
(18%)
|33
(22%)
|Tershawn Wharton
|0
(0%)
|25
(39%)
|3
(14%)
|28
(19%)
|Joshua Williams
|0
(0%)
|30
(47%)
|18
(82%)
|48
(32%)
|James Winchester
|0
(0%)
|0
(0%)
|7
(32%)
|7
(5%)
|Matt Dickerson
|0
(0%)
|19
(30%)
|0
(0%)
|19
(13%)
Editor's Note: Arrowhead Pride obtains snap count data from the NFL's game stats and information system, which allows us to break out snap counts by run or pass on offensive and defensive plays. Because GSIS data ignores plays that were nullified by penalties, total offensive and defensive snap counts will vary from other sources, which get their data from NFL Gamebooks
