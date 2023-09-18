 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sign up for Arrowhead Pride Premier Our newsletter from Pete Sweeney and others is delivered to your inbox twice a week. Sign up today for a 7-day free trial!

Filed under:

Reports: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs agree to restructured contract

The quarterback will now make $210.6 million between the 2023 and 2026 seasons.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have agreed to a restructured contract, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and confirmed by several other reporters.

The restructure comes following the contracts for Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback Justin Herbert and Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow — who both agreed to new deals this offseason.

At this stage of his career, the 28-year-old, two-time NFL and Super Bowl MVP is considered the consensus top player in the game, and his compensation over the next four years will now reflect that.

As several have noted, Mahomes will now make $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026 — the most in NFL history over a four-year span. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that the agreement could reach a maximum of $218.1 million by the conclusion of 2026 thanks to escalators included in the contract.

Both sides plan to revisit the agreement after that 2026 season — which is now expected to be a time when the Chiefs either extend Mahomes again or sign him to an entirely new contract.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Arrowhead Pride Premier

If you love Arrowhead Pride, you won’t want to miss Pete Sweeney in your inbox each week as he delivers deep analysis and insights on the Chiefs' path to the Super Bowl.