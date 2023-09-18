Reports: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs agree to restructured contract

The Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have agreed to a restructured contract, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and confirmed by several other reporters.

The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes have restructured his agreement, giving him $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026, the most money in NFL history over a four season span. His compensation for those years is now guaranteed. Also, the Chiefs and Mahomes plan to re-visit the agreement… pic.twitter.com/7a2vlt9Si2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2023

The restructure comes following the contracts for Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback Justin Herbert and Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Joe Burrow — who both agreed to new deals this offseason.

At this stage of his career, the 28-year-old, two-time NFL and Super Bowl MVP is considered the consensus top player in the game, and his compensation over the next four years will now reflect that.

As several have noted, Mahomes will now make $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026 — the most in NFL history over a four-year span. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that the agreement could reach a maximum of $218.1 million by the conclusion of 2026 thanks to escalators included in the contract.

Both sides plan to revisit the agreement after that 2026 season — which is now expected to be a time when the Chiefs either extend Mahomes again or sign him to an entirely new contract.