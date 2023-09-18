 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
10 things overheard after Sunday’s Chiefs win over the Jaguars

If you listened very carefully, there were interesting things to be heard in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon.

By Tom Ruprecht
Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs collected a 17-9 road win from the Jacksonville Jaguars to even their record at 1-1. Here are some of the excuses Tom Ruprecht at EverBank Stadium.

  1. “Travis Kelce punts the ball into the stands…aaand Richie James drops it!”
  2. “Chris Jones is playing angry because he just found out how many millions his agents cost him.”
  3. “Any idea why Jawaan Taylor keeps asking for Cris Collinsworth’s home address?”
  4. “Today’s not a must-win. It’s not like we could possibly lose any ground to the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos or Cincinnati Bengals.”
  5. “Wow! Check out that blonde chick with her back to us… oh... sorry... my mistake, Mr. Lawrence.”
  6. “Is there tension in the locker room because Andy Reid used to date Taylor Swift?”
  7. “Uh oh! Why is Deion Sanders talking to Patrick Mahomes about the transfer portal?”
  8. “I just pray Sean Payton doesn’t bench Russell Wilson until the Chiefs are done playing the Broncos.”
  9. “So Patrick, which Jacksonville hotspot do you want to hit for your birthday? Olive Garden or Denny’s?”
  10. “Don’t celebrate too hard, Patrick. We don’t want any ‘Puka Nucua’ tomorrow morning.”

