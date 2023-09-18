10 things overheard after Sunday’s Chiefs win over the Jaguars

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs collected a 17-9 road win from the Jacksonville Jaguars to even their record at 1-1. Here are some of the excuses Tom Ruprecht at EverBank Stadium.
- “Travis Kelce punts the ball into the stands…aaand Richie James drops it!”
- “Chris Jones is playing angry because he just found out how many millions his agents cost him.”
- “Any idea why Jawaan Taylor keeps asking for Cris Collinsworth’s home address?”
- “Today’s not a must-win. It’s not like we could possibly lose any ground to the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos or Cincinnati Bengals.”
- “Wow! Check out that blonde chick with her back to us… oh... sorry... my mistake, Mr. Lawrence.”
- “Is there tension in the locker room because Andy Reid used to date Taylor Swift?”
- “Uh oh! Why is Deion Sanders talking to Patrick Mahomes about the transfer portal?”
- “I just pray Sean Payton doesn’t bench Russell Wilson until the Chiefs are done playing the Broncos.”
- “So Patrick, which Jacksonville hotspot do you want to hit for your birthday? Olive Garden or Denny’s?”
- “Don’t celebrate too hard, Patrick. We don’t want any ‘Puka Nucua’ tomorrow morning.”
