AP staff ‘Monday Night Football’ preview, predictions and discussion for Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL season concludes with a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader: an AFC South matchup in which the Carolina Panthers (0-1) host the New Orleans Saints (1-0) at 6:15 Arrowhead Time, followed by AFC North battle featuring the Cleveland Browns (1-0) on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) at 7:15 Arrowhead Time — locally on KMBC/9.

In Week 1, the Panthers fell to the Atlanta Falcons 24-10, while the Saints edged the Tennessee Titans 16-15. The Browns started the season with a 24-3 drubbing of the Cincinnati Bengals, while the San Francisco 49ers were spanking the Steelers 30-7.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Saints are favored by 3 points — while the Browns are favored by 2.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 21-9-0

Poll Which team wins Saints (1-0) at Panthers (0-1)? Saints

Panthers vote view results 0% Saints (0 votes)

0% Panthers (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Browns (1-0) at Steelers (0-1)? Browns

Steelers vote view results 0% Browns (0 votes)

0% Steelers (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bears (0-1) at Buccaneers (1-0)? This poll is closed 25% Bears (71 votes)

74% Buccaneers (207 votes) 278 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Colts (0-1) at Texans (0-1)? This poll is closed 65% Colts (177 votes)

34% Texans (95 votes) 272 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Packers (1-0) at Falcons (1-0)? This poll is closed 65% Packers (180 votes)

34% Falcons (96 votes) 276 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Raiders (1-0) at Bills (0-1)? This poll is closed 12% Raiders (35 votes)

87% Bills (251 votes) 286 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Ravens (1-0) at Bengals (0-1)? This poll is closed 56% Ravens (168 votes)

43% Bengals (131 votes) 299 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Chargers (0-1) at Titans (0-1)? This poll is closed 71% Chargers (199 votes)

28% Titans (78 votes) 277 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Seahawks (0-1) at Lions (1-0)? This poll is closed 14% Seahawks (40 votes)

85% Lions (240 votes) 280 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Giants (0-1) at Cardinals (0-1)? This poll is closed 82% Giants (220 votes)

17% Cardinals (48 votes) 268 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Jets (1-0) at Cowboys (1-0)? This poll is closed 16% Jets (48 votes)

83% Cowboys (235 votes) 283 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Commanders (1-0) at Broncos (0-1)? This poll is closed 59% Commanders (160 votes)

40% Broncos (109 votes) 269 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Dolphins (1-0) at Patriots (0-1)? This poll is closed 78% Dolphins (225 votes)

21% Patriots (61 votes) 286 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Vikings (0-1) at Eagles (1-0)? This poll is closed 19% Vikings (28 votes)

80% Eagles (115 votes) 143 votes total Vote Now