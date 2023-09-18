AP staff ‘Monday Night Football’ preview, predictions and discussion for Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL season concludes with a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader: an AFC South matchup in which the Carolina Panthers (0-1) host the New Orleans Saints (1-0) at 6:15 Arrowhead Time, followed by AFC North battle featuring the Cleveland Browns (1-0) on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) at 7:15 Arrowhead Time — locally on KMBC/9.
In Week 1, the Panthers fell to the Atlanta Falcons 24-10, while the Saints edged the Tennessee Titans 16-15. The Browns started the season with a 24-3 drubbing of the Cincinnati Bengals, while the San Francisco 49ers were spanking the Steelers 30-7.
According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Saints are favored by 3 points — while the Browns are favored by 2.
Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 21-9-0
Poll
Which team wins Saints (1-0) at Panthers (0-1)?
-
0%
Saints
-
0%
Panthers
Poll
Which team wins Browns (1-0) at Steelers (0-1)?
-
0%
Browns
-
0%
Steelers
Poll
Which team wins Bears (0-1) at Buccaneers (1-0)?
This poll is closed
-
25%
Bears
-
74%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team wins Colts (0-1) at Texans (0-1)?
This poll is closed
-
65%
Colts
-
34%
Texans
Poll
Which team wins Packers (1-0) at Falcons (1-0)?
This poll is closed
-
65%
Packers
-
34%
Falcons
Poll
Which team wins Raiders (1-0) at Bills (0-1)?
This poll is closed
-
12%
Raiders
-
87%
Bills
Poll
Which team wins Ravens (1-0) at Bengals (0-1)?
This poll is closed
-
56%
Ravens
-
43%
Bengals
Poll
Which team wins Chargers (0-1) at Titans (0-1)?
This poll is closed
-
71%
Chargers
-
28%
Titans
Poll
Which team wins Seahawks (0-1) at Lions (1-0)?
This poll is closed
-
14%
Seahawks
-
85%
Lions
Poll
Which team wins Giants (0-1) at Cardinals (0-1)?
This poll is closed
-
82%
Giants
-
17%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team wins Jets (1-0) at Cowboys (1-0)?
This poll is closed
-
16%
Jets
-
83%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team wins Commanders (1-0) at Broncos (0-1)?
This poll is closed
-
59%
Commanders
-
40%
Broncos
Poll
Which team wins Dolphins (1-0) at Patriots (0-1)?
This poll is closed
-
78%
Dolphins
-
21%
Patriots
Poll
Which team wins Vikings (0-1) at Eagles (1-0)?
This poll is closed
-
19%
Vikings
-
80%
Eagles
Poll
Which team wins Chiefs (0-1) at Jaguars (1-0)?
This poll is closed
-
8%
Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
-
24%
Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
-
49%
Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
-
14%
Jaguars in a close game
-
2%
Jaguars in an easy win
-
1%
Jaguars in a blowout
