AP staff ‘Monday Night Football’ preview, predictions and discussion for Week 2

Week 2 concludes with a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader in primetime.

NFL: SEP 25 Saints at Panthers Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 2 of the NFL season concludes with a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader: an AFC South matchup in which the Carolina Panthers (0-1) host the New Orleans Saints (1-0) at 6:15 Arrowhead Time, followed by AFC North battle featuring the Cleveland Browns (1-0) on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) at 7:15 Arrowhead Time — locally on KMBC/9.

In Week 1, the Panthers fell to the Atlanta Falcons 24-10, while the Saints edged the Tennessee Titans 16-15. The Browns started the season with a 24-3 drubbing of the Cincinnati Bengals, while the San Francisco 49ers were spanking the Steelers 30-7.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Saints are favored by 3 points — while the Browns are favored by 2.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 21-9-0

Poll

Which team wins Saints (1-0) at Panthers (0-1)?

view results
  • 0%
    Saints
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Panthers
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Browns (1-0) at Steelers (0-1)?

view results
  • 0%
    Browns
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Steelers
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

