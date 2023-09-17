Chiefs open as 13-point favorites over the Bears in Week 3

Next Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 matchup will be against the Chicago Bears on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 13-point favorite in the game.

In Week 2, the Chiefs opened as 2.5-point favorites for their road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That eventually opened to 3.5 points before Kansas City defeated Jacksonville 17-9. The Bears had opened as a 3-point road underdog in their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and lost 27-17.

Since the Chiefs lost their season opener 21-20 to the Detroit Lions, they’ll come into their second NFC North matchup of the season with a 1-1 record — while Chicago will limp into town with an 0-2 record that started with a 38-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears lead the all-time regular-season series 7-6. Since head coach Andy Reid took over the Chiefs, the teams have split two games — the most recent a 26-3 road victory for Kansas City in 2019.