Andy Reid explains why he briefly benched Jawaan Taylor

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid pulled a rare move during the third quarter of Sunday’s victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars: in the middle of an offensive drive, he opted to bench his right tackle temporarily.

Kansas City’s big-ticket offseason signing, Jawaan Taylor, had just taken his fourth penalty of the game and his second holding call in three snaps.

“I took him out for a couple plays,” admitted Reid.

The head coach said that he wanted Taylor, who is from the state of Florida and spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jaguars, to simply take a “step back.” Fourth-year offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho entered the game at right tackle and finished the drive.

“This is home — [and] not only home, but it’s also where he played,” Reid further explained. “Just step back — and let’s get you back out there. He had some big blocks down later in the game there. He did a nice job finishing.”

Taylor, who was under the microscope this week due to some questionable alignments and early jumps on the national stage in Week 1, would go on to have only one more penalty in the game, a fourth-quarter false start.

The Chiefs signed Taylor to a four-year contract worth $80 million ($60 million guaranteed) back in March.