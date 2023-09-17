Andy Reid provides 2 Chiefs injury updates following win over Jaguars

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 17-9, evening their 2023 record at 1-1. Both defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce returned to the lineup.

After the game, head coach Andy Reid provided two injury updates — both at the wide receiver position.

“Kadarius Toney’s left foot was bothering him a little bit,” said Reid. “We’ll check it out. He played most of the plays that he was supposed to be in on. Justin Watson was dehydrated. He came in and got an IV, and then he was going to come back out if it went into overtime.”

Reid’s explanation that it was Toney’s left foot is noteworthy. The knee issue that cost Toney training camp and the preseason was on the right side.

Watson finished the game second for the team in receiving yards, with 62 on three receptions. Toney caught three passes for 35 yards.