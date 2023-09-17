 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Jaguars

Let’s talk about Kansas City’s victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars

By Kramer Sansone
@KramerTalks
The Kansas City Chiefs started off extremely slow against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday — but held on to defeat them 17-9.

I would not say it was a terrible first half for Chiefs – but it certainly was an odd one. The Kansas City offense was not firing on all cylinders. Wide receivers could not get open and the offensive line was getting beat.

Richie James lost a punt while looking directly into the sunlight — and it was recovered by the Jaguars. Patrick Mahomes took a deep shot to try and jumpstart the offense and it was intercepted. Nothing was going the Chiefs way.

But Kansas City’s defense was the saving grace from start to finish, allow just six points on two field goals before halftime — and kept constant pressure on Trevor Lawrence, sacking him three times. One by Chris Jones forced a turnover on downs.

Mahomes and Travis Kelce’ touchdown play made history inside the Kingdom.

Jawaan Taylor was benched in favor of Prince Tega Wanogho for one second-half series. Taylor’s line stance resulted in a couple of penalties.

