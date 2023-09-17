AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs started off extremely slow against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday — but held on to defeat them 17-9.

I would not say it was a terrible first half for Chiefs – but it certainly was an odd one. The Kansas City offense was not firing on all cylinders. Wide receivers could not get open and the offensive line was getting beat.

Richie James lost a punt while looking directly into the sunlight — and it was recovered by the Jaguars. Patrick Mahomes took a deep shot to try and jumpstart the offense and it was intercepted. Nothing was going the Chiefs way.

But Kansas City’s defense was the saving grace from start to finish, allow just six points on two field goals before halftime — and kept constant pressure on Trevor Lawrence, sacking him three times. One by Chris Jones forced a turnover on downs.

Your favorite duo is back at it again @PatrickMahomes x @TKelce pic.twitter.com/7MdgHozbcV — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2023

Mahomes and Travis Kelce’ touchdown play made history inside the Kingdom.

That TD pass from QB Patrick Mahomes to TE Travis Kelce marks the 47th scoring connection between the two. They break a tie with Len Dawson and Otis Taylor (46) for the most TD connections in franchise history. They are 4th in NFL history among QB-TE combos. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) September 17, 2023

Jawaan Taylor was benched in favor of Prince Tega Wanogho for one second-half series. Taylor’s line stance resulted in a couple of penalties.

: The #Chiefs have benched Jawaan Taylor after his 4th penalty, via @ESPNdirocco



He signed a 5-year, $80 million contract in free-agency.https://t.co/i4a2KqLTFL pic.twitter.com/O3Kaj1SJsp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 17, 2023

Now go over to our YouTube channel to hear Stephen Serda and Rocky Magana’s thoughts over the game.

How to listen to Arrowhead Pride podcasts

Arrowhead Pride podcasts are available on Amazon Alexa, Apple, Google, Spotify, and Stitcher. Please rate and review, as this helps us grow AP Radio to reach more Chiefs fans all over the world!

Make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss an episode!