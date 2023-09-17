Final score: Chiefs’ defense suffocates Jaguars in 17-9 win

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars’ offenses both looked rough during the first quarter of Sunday afternoon’s Week 2 game in Florida — but in the second half, the Chiefs’ defense continued to play strong while the offsense did enough to build a 7-6 halftime lead into a 17-9 victory that gave Kansas City a 1-1 record for the season.

First quarter

The Chiefs won the opening coin toss, deferring their decision to the second half. That gave Jacksonville possession first, starting from the 25-yard line after a touchback.

With defensive tackle Chris Jones back in the starting lineup, the unit got into a third down quickly — but a swift completion to wide receiver Calvin Ridley in front of cornerback L’Jarius Sneed moved the chains. In Kansas City territory, the Chiefs’ defense got to third down again, and the pass rush closed in. Jones’ pressure helped defensive linemen George Karlaftis and Mike Danna split a sack. The Jaguars had to punt away.

From their own 10-yard line, the Chiefs couldn’t get any sort of possession started. After wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling couldn’t move the chains on a pass caught past the first-down marker, a sprint-out attempt on third down went bad. A desperation completion to left tackle Donovan Smith was penalized, and the Chiefs punted after a three-and-out.

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi started the second drive with a batted-down pass, setting up a third down. On the attempt, Sneed won this matchup with Ridley, batting away a slant pattern and forcing a punt.

The Kadarius Toney redemption story started on the Chiefs’ second drive, with him racking up 41 yards on three catches, all three of them moving the chains. He showed off elusiveness and contact balance throughout the drive. It advanced the Chiefs into Jacksonville territory, but a holding call on Donovan Smith took away a first-down completion to tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs were forced to punt.

A great punt forced the Jaguars to be pinned deep in their own territory, but Jacksonville came out of it by targeting Ridley with Sneed on him again. Sneed got called for pass interference and bailed them out. However, the Chiefs’ defense settled in, and a hard, open-field tackle by cornerback Jaylen Watson forced fourth down as the quarter ended.

Second quarter

After deciding not to go for it on fourth down, the Jaguars punted it away — and got possession back when wide receiver Richie James muffed the return.

From the 17-yard line, the Jaguars worked their way into third down with seven yards to convert. An attempt to the back of the end zone was contested enough by cornerback Trent McDuffie to be ruled incomplete. The Chiefs’ defense held after the turnover, holding the Jaguars to a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

The Chiefs’ offense struggled their way to a third-down attempt on the next drive, and Mahomes converted with a pass to wide receiver Justin Watson — but Watson fumbled as he went to the ground. Jacksonville recovered and took over in Kansas City territory, thanks to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Travis Kelce.

On the Jaguars’ first play following the fumble, they turned it over themselves: a lateral pass was dropped, and Sneed recovered it to bail the Chiefs’ offense out.

The Chiefs didn’t take long to give it right back to Jacksonville. After a false start and a fumbled snap, Mahomes attempted a deep ball into double coverage, and the pass was intercepted by safety Andre Cisco deep in Kansas City territory.

With nine minutes to go in the first half, the Jaguars began marching down the field with run plays and quick completions. They passed midfield after a screen to tight end Evan Engram moved the sticks. However, the Chiefs’ defense got stout when they needed to, and pressure by Jones and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah forced a fourth down.

However, the Jaguars’ offense stayed on the field, and the Chiefs made him pay. Jones rushed from the right tackle, beat him, and earned a sack to give Kansas City the ball back near midfield.

With four minutes to go, the Chiefs’ offense started like they’ve played all day: bad. Mahomes waited too long and allowed the pocket to collapse in on him. After that, a penalty for an illegal formation set them back even further. Tight end Noah Gray made up as much as he could with an impressive catch and run, which set up fourth down with two yards to go as the two-minute warning hit.

Out of a break, Mahomes hit running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire quickly out of the backfield to get a new set of downs as time wound down. After another big completion to Gray, Mahomes looked to wide receiver Skyy Moore on a back-shoulder throw in the end zone. A well-timed throw made it a touchdown, Moore’s first of his career in the regular season. An extra point made the score 7-3 in the Chiefs’ favor.

With less than 30 seconds to go in the second quarter, the Chiefs’ defense allowed Jacksonville to advance into scoring position. Sneed was called for his second interference flag, and helped the Jaguars set up a field goal. The successful kick tightened the Chiefs’ lead to 7-6 at halftime.

Third quarter

From their own 19-yard line, the Chiefs’ rushing attack woke up when a hole off tackle broke open for running back Isiah Pacheco to sprint through for 31 yards. A few snaps later, Mahomes found Justin Watson streaking vertically and hooked up for 34 yards on third down. A good-looking drive ended with a scrambling Mahomes finding Kelce in the end zone, pushing Kansas City’s lead to 14-6.

The Chiefs’ defense continued it’s stingy performance: Karlaftis earned a sack on first down, then a tight-window throw was incomplete in the middle of the Chiefs’ secondary on third down. It was a quick drive for Jacksonville.

The Chiefs’ offense went back to its initial sloppiness on their second drive of the third quarter. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor got called for holding on two plays, and actually went to the sideline after the second one. Right tackle Prince Tega Wanogho replaced him, but the Chiefs eventually punted after going nowhere.

Kansas City’s defense continued to make life hard on the Jaguars. After a run stop by linebacker Nick Bolton, cornerback Trent McDuffie blitzed and helped force an incompletion. Then, Chris Jones knocked down a screen attempt, leading to a punt.

The spark that you saw from the Chiefs’ offense right out of halftime was completely gone on this possession. Toney fumbled a screen pass, recovering but losing 12 yards, and that was too much to come back from. Kansas City went three and out.

As the third quarter wound down, Jacksonville got into Chiefs’ territory with a huge completion in front of safety Bryan Cook. From there, two screen completions advanced them into the red zone.

Fourth quarter

Looking to get another red-zone stop, safety Justin Reid committed pass interference and set Jacksonville up inside the five-yard line. After Bolton and Sneed contained a rollout by Lawrence, the Chiefs were suddenly in third and goal. Another incompletion by Lawrence forcd Jacksonville to settle for a deflating field goal, tightening the score to 14-9.

Looking to push for a two-score lead, Mahomes went to Justin Watson right out of the gate for a sideline completion down the field. Then, Pacheco found space up the middle to move the chains. Past midfield now, Mahomes scrambled himself for another first down. Even when they went up against fourth down, an inside run converted the chains easily.

From the 10-yard line, two consecutive false starts put the Chiefs in a bad position on second and goal. They didn’t recover, and disappointedly settled for a field goal. They led 17-9 with eight minutes to go.

The Chiefs’ defense needed to defend the eight-point lead, and struggled to contain Jacksonville’s efficient passing attack. Quick completions and effective scrambles got them into the red zone quickly. From the 14-yard line, the Chiefs’ pass defense forced two incompletions and made it third down. Then Chris Jones happened, again. He dragged Lawerence down as he threw it, causing a lateral pass and pushing them to fourth down.

On fourth down with 12 yards to convert, Sneed tightened on Ridley on an attempt to the end zone, and a caught pass was not completed in bounds. The Chiefs took over possession with four minutes remaining.

Looking to close out the win, the Chiefs’ offense moved the chains first with a Mahomes scramble. They did face a third down soon after, but Mahomes bought time outside of the pocket and eventually connected with Skyy Moore down the field. 54 yards later, the two-minute warning hit and the Chiefs were at the Jaguars’ 12-yard line.

The offense needed to move the chains one more time, and got it done with a downhill run by Pacheco, and some help from pushing offensive linemen. From there, the Chiefs went to victory formation. solidifying the 17-9 victory.

Injuries

Linebacker Nick Bolton stayed on the ground after a play in the second quarter. He returned a few snaps later.

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was in pain after a play in the second quarter. He did return to the game.

Safety Bryan Cook had a player land hard on his shoulder as he went for a pass in the fourth quarter. He stayed down after the play. He did return shortly after.

Special Teams

Punter Tommy Townsend’s second punt of the first quarter was downed at the 2-yard line by gunner Jaylen Watson. He had four punts in total.

Punt returner Richie James had one return attempt for four yards in the first quarter. On his third return attempt, he muffed it and gave Jacksonville the ball back.

Kicker Harrison Butker converted his two extra-point attempts. He also made a 38-yard field goal to help secure the win in the fourth quarter.

