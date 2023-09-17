Filed under: Kansas City Chiefs Discussions Chiefs vs. Jaguars: Second half discussion By John Dixon@Arrowheadphones Sep 17, 2023, 1:25pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Chiefs vs. Jaguars: Second half discussion Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports The Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars continues at EverBank Stadium. What are you thinking during the second half? If you need the first half discussion, here it is. In This Stream Chiefs defeat Jaguars 17-9 in Week 2 Chris Jones’ season debut impresses teammates, coaches: ‘It’s special’ Chiefs vs. Jaguars: Second half discussion WATCH: Donovan Smith catches ball on Chiefs’ broken play View all 36 stories More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...