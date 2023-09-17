 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chiefs-Jaguars Inactives: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Travis Kelce are playing

Kansas City and Jacksonville have released their inactive player lists for Sunday’s game.

By John Dixon
NFL: Preseason-Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) and tight end Travis Kelce (knee) will play.

Both Edwards-Helaire and Kelce had been listed as questionable in Friday’s final injury report. Defensive tackle Chris Jones (rest) was limited all week after reporting for the first time this year. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee) was also limited all week. Both are active — and are expected to play — in Jacksonville.

On Saturday, Kansas City elevated practice squad defensive tackle Matt Dickerson and running back La’Mical Perine to the active roster. After the game, they will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad. Dickerson is active for the matchup — and should see some playing time — but Perine will not dress.

The Jaguars have also released their list of inactives. As expected, cornerback Gregory Junior (hamstring) and defensive back Antonio Johnson (hamstring) will not play. But defensive end Tyler Lacy (hip), center Luke Fortner (ankle) and guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) will dress on Sunday.

Junior and Johnson were both declared out in the final injury report, while Lacy, Fortner and Scherff were all listed as questionable. On Saturday, Jacksonville placed Junior on its Reserve/Injured list, so he is not listed as inactive for the game.

The Jaguars did not elevate any players from their practice squad for this contest.

