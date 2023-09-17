Chiefs vs. Jaguars: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, matchup history and more

The Game
For the NFL’s Week 2, the Kansas City Chiefs are in Florida to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for Noon (Arrowhead Time). The game will be broadcast on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.
The defending NFL champions arrive in Jacksonville with a 0-1 record after a 21-20 home loss to the Detroit Lions in the opening matchup of the NFL season 10 days ago. The Jaguars come into their home opener with a 1-0 record after last Sunday’s 31-21 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
This will be the third meeting of these two clubs in the last calendar year. The last two were both on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. In Week 10 of 2022, the Chiefs turned in a solid 27-17 victory. Then in the postseason’s Divisional round, Kansas City collected a 27-20 win to move on to the AFC Championship.
Doug Pederson is now in his second year as the Jaguars’ head coach. He served as the Eagles’ head coach from 2016 through 2020. But before becoming a head coach, he spent a total of seven seasons as an assistant to head coach Andy Reid in both Philadelphia and Kansas City. He finished that run as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator from 2013 through 2015. In 2017, he led Philadelphia to victory in Super Bowl LII — and last season, he took Jacksonville to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. But now in three games as a head coach — including one game while with the Eagles — Pederson has yet to win a game against his former boss.
In 2022, Reid collected his second NFL championship in four years. Now holding the best coaching record in Chiefs’ franchise history, he hopes to extend a streak of seven AFC West titles and five AFC championship appearances — and ultimately, collect back-to-back Super Bowl victories.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida
- Playing surface: Natural grass
- Game time: Noon Arrowhead Time, Sunday, September 7, 2023
- Weather forecast: Mostly cloudy, 87° with a 18% chance of rain. Winds SSW at 7 mph.
- Matchup history: 8-6 Chiefs (regular season)
- Odds: Chiefs -3.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Adrian Hill (29), umpire Roy Ellison (81), down judge David Oliver (24), line judge Brett Bergman (17), field judge Mearl Robinson (31), side judge Jim Quirk (5), back judge Greg Steed (12), replay official Roddy Ames and replay assistant Joe Wollan.
- Television broadcast: with Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn on KCTV (CBS/5-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, WJAX (CBS/47-Jacksonville) and CBS affiliates nationwide — see coverage map
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Paramount+
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Chiefs Mobile App, Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- Jaguars radio broadcast: with Frank Frangie, Jeff Lageman and Tony Boselli on WJXL (1010 AM and 92.5 FM-Jacksonville) and Jaguars Radio Network affiliates
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 386
- Enemy SB Nation site: Big Cat Country
2023 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Thu
Sep 7
|Lions
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
21-20
|Wk
2
|Sun
Sep 17
|@Jaguars
|EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville
|CBS
Noon
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 24
|Bears
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|FOX
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 1
|@Jets
|MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
|NBC
7:20 p.m.
|Wk
5
|Sun
Oct 8
|@Vikings
|U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
6
|Thu
Oct 12
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Amazon
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 22
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
8
|Sun
Oct 29
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 5
|Dolphins
|Frankfurt Stadium
Germany
|NFLN
8:30 a.m.
|Wk
10
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
11
|Mon
Nov 20
|Eagles
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|ESPN
ABC
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 26
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 3
|@Packers
|Lambeau Field
Green Bay
|NBC
7:20 p.m.
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 10
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
15
|Mon
Dec 18
|@Patriots
|Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA
|ESPN
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
16
|Mon
Dec 25
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
Noon
|Wk
17
|Sun
Dec 31
|Bengals
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
18
|TBA
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|TBA
TBA
