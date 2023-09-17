Chiefs vs. Jaguars: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, matchup history and more

The Game

For the NFL’s Week 2, the Kansas City Chiefs are in Florida to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for Noon (Arrowhead Time). The game will be broadcast on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

SB Nation’s Reacts tool monitors what NFL fans all over the country think about their favorite teams. You can join the chorus of voices who weigh in on the Chiefs every week by signing up here . All it takes is an email address and a few minutes of your time each week.

The defending NFL champions arrive in Jacksonville with a 0-1 record after a 21-20 home loss to the Detroit Lions in the opening matchup of the NFL season 10 days ago. The Jaguars come into their home opener with a 1-0 record after last Sunday’s 31-21 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

This will be the third meeting of these two clubs in the last calendar year. The last two were both on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. In Week 10 of 2022, the Chiefs turned in a solid 27-17 victory. Then in the postseason’s Divisional round, Kansas City collected a 27-20 win to move on to the AFC Championship.

Doug Pederson is now in his second year as the Jaguars’ head coach. He served as the Eagles’ head coach from 2016 through 2020. But before becoming a head coach, he spent a total of seven seasons as an assistant to head coach Andy Reid in both Philadelphia and Kansas City. He finished that run as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator from 2013 through 2015. In 2017, he led Philadelphia to victory in Super Bowl LII — and last season, he took Jacksonville to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. But now in three games as a head coach — including one game while with the Eagles — Pederson has yet to win a game against his former boss.

In 2022, Reid collected his second NFL championship in four years. Now holding the best coaching record in Chiefs’ franchise history, he hopes to extend a streak of seven AFC West titles and five AFC championship appearances — and ultimately, collect back-to-back Super Bowl victories.

Nuts and bolts

Location : EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida

: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida Playing surface: Natural grass

Natural grass Game time: Noon Arrowhead Time, Sunday, September 7, 2023

Noon Arrowhead Time, Sunday, September 7, 2023 Weather forecast: Mostly cloudy, 87° with a 18% chance of rain. Winds SSW at 7 mph.

Mostly cloudy, 87° with a 18% chance of rain. Winds SSW at 7 mph. Matchup history: 8-6 Chiefs (regular season)

8-6 Chiefs (regular season) Odds : Chiefs -3.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

: Chiefs -3.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook Officials: Referee Adrian Hill (29), umpire Roy Ellison (81), down judge David Oliver (24), line judge Brett Bergman (17), field judge Mearl Robinson (31), side judge Jim Quirk (5), back judge Greg Steed (12), replay official Roddy Ames and replay assistant Joe Wollan.