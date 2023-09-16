Chiefs add Chris Jones to roster, elevate 2 from practice squad

On Saturday afternoon — in advance of their Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars — the Kansas City Chiefs announced a couple of roster moves via their official X account.

First, defensive tackle Chris Jones has been added to the 53-man roster. The club had been granted a temporary roster exemption for Jones after he returned to the team. To make room for the All-Pro defensive tackle, Kansas City waived cornerback Darius Rush. The Chiefs claimed Rush — a fifth-round pick for the Indianapolis Colts in this year’s draft — on August 30.

Both running back La’Mical Perine and defensive tackle Matt Dickerson have been elevated to the game-day roster from the practice squad. Perine made a late preseason push for the 53-man roster, but he did not make the initial team.

Perine appears to have been made available in case running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire — who missed Wednesday and Friday practices due to illness — cannot play.

Elevated in Week 1 against the Lions, Dickerson played 41 snaps (59%), finishing with three tackles. Should he be active for the game, he will rotate among the defensive linemen as Jones returns to the lineup.