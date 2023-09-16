Chiefs-Jaguars 5 questions with the enemy: How dangerous are the Jaguars’ receivers?

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs face the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is favored to win. We welcome Gus Logue of Big Cat Country — our sister SBNation site covering the Jaguars— for Five Questions with the Enemy.

1) How would you assess the Jags' season opener against the Colts?

The Jaguars did what they were supposed to in Week 1 against the Colts. Tank Bigsby had two different “welcome-to-the-league” moments with two turnovers in his NFL debut, but the rookie back punched in a score later as part of Jacksonville’s convincing second-half comeback. The Jaguars bottled up Indy’s sad excuse of a run game sans Jonathan Taylor, and Calvin Ridley notched over 100 yards in his first game in teal. Most importantly, the team scored three touchdowns in three red zone drives, which was an area of struggle last season.

2) Calvin Ridley looked like a man on a mission last week. What’s the ceiling for the Jags’ receiving trio of Jones, Kirk and Ridley?

Ridley, Kirk and Jones could be the best wide receiver trio outside of Cincinnati. Ridley backed up his training camp hype with a strong Week 1 outing to prove himself as a legit No. 1 receiver; Jones also showed his worth last week by earning the highest number of snaps among Jags wideouts and coming down with an incredible touchdown; and Kirk is Doug Pederson’s favorite mismatch weapon, as his threatening speed is deployed out of the slot at a high rate (and sometimes out of the backfield). Ridley is the alpha pass-catcher this team needed, and with Evan Engram also in the fold, the Jaguars have plenty of ways to attack opposing pass defenses.

3) Josh Allen and Tavon Walker had an impressive first game, but who else should we Chiefs fans be aware of?

Andre Cisco should be a name that Chiefs fans are familiar with after his big hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster last season. He looked like the most improved Jaguar in Week 1. The linebacker room is always an interesting one to watch, as veteran Foye Oluokun is the spine of the defense but Devin Lloyd is its soft spot.

4) Andy Reid has dominated the head-to-head with Doug Pederson. What could Pederson do differently from last year’s games?

I’m not sure there’s anything Pederson can do differently — he already tried an onside kick in the first matchup from last year. But there is something different that Trevor Lawrence can do, and that’s throw the ball to Ridley. The Jaguars will go as far as that connection takes them, especially in the postseason, but also this week against the defending champs.

5) The Chiefs are slight favorites. Do you think that’s fair and do you expect the ‘dogs to win? Also, do you have an anytime touchdown tip?

I think it’s fair that the Chiefs are slight favorites, and I think they’re the better team, but I’m picking the Jaguars to win. Both matchups last year were in Kansas City and superstars Chris Jones and Travis Kelce are unlikely to handle full workloads this time around. Doug Pederson is 0-3 in his career against Andy Reid — this is as good a chance as he’ll get to best his former mentor. Last week I correctly predicted Calvin Ridley first touchdown scorer. This week I like Travis Etienne at plus odds and Kadarius Toney as a longshot to score anytime.

Be sure to check out the answers I gave to their questions by clicking here.