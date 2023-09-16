Predictions for Sunday’s Week 2 NFL games

Week 2 of the NFL season kicked off with the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) defeating the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) 34-28 on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time. The game will be on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 3 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) will travel to western New York to play the Buffalo Bills (0-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) will be in Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans (0-1) during Sunday’s early games. The Denver Broncos (0-1) will host the Washington Commanders (1-0) during the late-afternoon games.

The other early games will include a big AFC North contest featuring the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) on the road against Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) and an AFC South matchup in which the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) will be on the road to play the Houston Texans (0-1) — while in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) will be in Michigan to face the Detroit Lions (1-0) and the Atlanta Falcons (1-0) will host the Green Bay Packers (1-0).

Then the late-afternoon games will be headlined by the New York Jets (1-0) in Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) (CBS, locally on KCTV/5) and the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) heading down the the coast to play the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) in an NFC West battle. That game will be on FOX — locally on WDAF/4.

Then “Sunday Night Football” will have an important AFC East matchup: the New England Patriots (0-1) hosting the Miami Dolphins (1-0) on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 2 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 11-6-0

Poll Which team wins Bears (0-1) at Buccaneers (1-0)?

Poll Which team wins Colts (0-1) at Texans (0-1)?

Poll Which team wins Packers (1-0) at Falcons (1-0)?

Poll Which team wins Raiders (1-0) at Bills (0-1)?

Poll Which team wins Ravens (1-0) at Bengals (0-1)?

Poll Which team wins Chargers (0-1) at Titans (0-1)?

Poll Which team wins Seahawks (0-1) at Lions (1-0)?

Poll Which team wins Giants (0-1) at Cardinals (0-1)?

Poll Which team wins 49ers (1-0) at Rams (1-0)?

Poll Which team wins Jets (1-0) at Cowboys (1-0)?

Poll Which team wins Commanders (1-0) at Broncos (0-1)?

