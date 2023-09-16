 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sign up for Arrowhead Pride Premier Our newsletter from Pete Sweeney and others is delivered to your inbox twice a week. Sign up today for a 7-day free trial!

Filed under:

Predictions for Sunday’s Week 2 NFL games

The Chiefs are playing the Jaguars on Sunday, but we’re picking all of the weekend’s games.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
NFL: JAN 03 Ravens at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 2 of the NFL season kicked off with the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) defeating the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) 34-28 on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon Arrowhead Time. The game will be on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 3 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) will travel to western New York to play the Buffalo Bills (0-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) will be in Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans (0-1) during Sunday’s early games. The Denver Broncos (0-1) will host the Washington Commanders (1-0) during the late-afternoon games.

The other early games will include a big AFC North contest featuring the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) on the road against Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) and an AFC South matchup in which the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) will be on the road to play the Houston Texans (0-1) — while in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) will be in Michigan to face the Detroit Lions (1-0) and the Atlanta Falcons (1-0) will host the Green Bay Packers (1-0).

Then the late-afternoon games will be headlined by the New York Jets (1-0) in Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) (CBS, locally on KCTV/5) and the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) heading down the the coast to play the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) in an NFC West battle. That game will be on FOX — locally on WDAF/4.

Then “Sunday Night Football” will have an important AFC East matchup: the New England Patriots (0-1) hosting the Miami Dolphins (1-0) on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 2 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 11-6-0

Poll

Which team wins Bears (0-1) at Buccaneers (1-0)?

view results
  • 0%
    Bears
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Buccaneers
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Colts (0-1) at Texans (0-1)?

view results
  • 0%
    Colts
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Texans
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Packers (1-0) at Falcons (1-0)?

view results
  • 0%
    Packers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Falcons
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Raiders (1-0) at Bills (0-1)?

view results
  • 0%
    Raiders
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bills
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Ravens (1-0) at Bengals (0-1)?

view results
  • 0%
    Ravens
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Bengals
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Chargers (0-1) at Titans (0-1)?

view results
  • 0%
    Chargers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Titans
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Seahawks (0-1) at Lions (1-0)?

view results
  • 0%
    Seahawks
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Lions
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Giants (0-1) at Cardinals (0-1)?

view results
  • 0%
    Giants
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Cardinals
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (1-0) at Rams (1-0)?

view results
  • 0%
    49ers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Rams
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jets (1-0) at Cowboys (1-0)?

view results
  • 0%
    Jets
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Cowboys
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Commanders (1-0) at Broncos (0-1)?

view results
  • 0%
    Commanders
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Broncos
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Dolphins (1-0) at Patriots (0-1)?

view results
  • 0%
    Dolphins
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Patriots
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Arrowhead Pride Premier

If you love Arrowhead Pride, you won’t want to miss Pete Sweeney in your inbox each week as he delivers deep analysis and insights on the Chiefs' path to the Super Bowl.