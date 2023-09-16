In Week 1, the Arrowhead Pride staff predictions for the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Detroit Lions averaged out to a 33-26 Kansas City victory — quite a bit removed from the 21-20 loss the Chiefs suffered to the Lions.

In Week 2, the Chiefs (0-1) are on the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0). According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is favored by 3.5 points.

Let’s see what the staff — and our readers — think about the matchup.

Nate Christensen (@natech32)

If I’m being brutally honest, I had the Chiefs losing this game coming into the season. I’d figured they’d split the Lions and Jaguars games — and I felt the Jaguars game was more likely to be the loss. Unfortunately, the Lions spoiled those plans. I don’t see Kansas City going 0-2 to start the year — especially since the team is getting Travis Kelce and Chris Jones back this week. Combine that with 10 days of being pissed off and I expect the Chiefs to have a good rebound performance on offense.

Chiefs 34, Jaguars 28

John Dixon (@Arrowheadphones)

We saw in 2022 that Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson is doing a good job of rebuilding his team; it made the playoffs for the first time since 2017. So it would be a mistake to think of Jacksonville as a pushover. Still, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid typically does very well against his former assistant coaches — and in one game while coaching the Philadelphia Eagles (and two more with the Jaguars last season) Pederson has yet to defeat Reid. I think Reid goes to 4-0 on Sunday.

Chiefs 31, Jaguars 27

Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp)

This was already a big game before the season, but now the Chiefs are 0-1. They understand how important it is to avoid starting 0-2 in a very competitive AFC. I think we’ll see a sense of urgency this week that will impress us. On offense, I expect Travis Kelce’s return to open things up for everyone else. I do expect the defense to have some struggles against an efficient and explosive Jaguars’ offense, but the Chris Jones-led pass rush will overwhelm Jacksonville on enough occasions to seal the win.

Chiefs 30, Jaguars 24

Rocky Magaña (@RockyMagana)

Calvin Ridley is the most dynamic receiver Trevor Lawrence has had since he joined the NFL — and Christian Kirk gave Kansas City trouble last year, totaling 157 receiving yards and three touchdowns in two matchups against the Chiefs. There is a decent chance Kansas City gets Kelce back, but I doubt he will be 100%. I also expect Chris Jones to be on a snap count — if he plays at all. Still, the fact remains that the only team that can beat the Chiefs is the Chiefs. Don’t get it twisted, though: the leash of mistakes they can overcome will be shorter in Jacksonville.

Chiefs 31, Jaguars 27

Jared Sapp (@TrumanChief)

While coming off disappointing early-season losses, the Chiefs played two of their best games last season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers. Jacksonville is a good team, but I think Kansas City will rebound from the Banner Night debacle. Colts’ wide receiver Michael Pittman gave the Jaguars’ defense trouble in Week 1. Expect to see Reid attack that same secondary with size — not just with returning Travis Kelce, but possibly with more snaps for rookie Rashee Rice. Steve Spagnuolo will have a more difficult time finding weaknesses against Jacksonville than he did in January. But expect his crafty side to show as he does just enough to slow down a young Jaguars’ offense.

Chiefs 34, Jacksonville 24

Stephen Serda (@StephenSerda)

Week 1 left a lot to be desired from the Kansas City offense — and in Week 2, it’ll need Patrick Mahomes to lead it in a big way. While the Jaguars weren’t overly impressive against the Colts, Calvin Ridley showed why he can be a game-changer for their offense. Travis Etienne is also one of the more explosive running backs in football — and the team is finally utilizing his skill set in the passing game. With Travis Kelce likely to be a go in this game — and it being Mahomes’ birthday — I have to believe the offense gets things figured out. Mahomes will test the Jacksonville defense in a way they didn’t get tested against Indianapolis. I’m betting on the best player in the NFL to have a big bounce-back performance.

Chiefs 31, Jaguars 24

Matt Stagner (@stagdsp)

Week 1 did not go as planned — so on the podcast, we decided it didn't count. So the Chiefs will open their season on Sunday against an up-and-coming Jaguars team. It should be a bit of a shootout as both teams show off their passing games. With Kelce and Jones back in the mix — and Mahomes facing a near-must-win game early in the season, expect to see the champs look like themselves again. They will go right back to Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore to give them a chance at redemption — and I expect them to respond.

Chiefs 42, Jaguars 31

Pete Sweeney (@pgsween)

There would have been of much better chance of me picking the Jaguars if the Chiefs not been upset on Banner Night. As I view the league’s quarterbacks, I already consider Trevor Lawrence to be among the top 10 — and pushing to the top five. Unfortunately for Jacksonville, he is not No. 1. That, of course, is Patrick Mahomes. I don’t think the reigning MVP will allow his the world champs to fall to 0-2 — and what makes me even more confident is that his wingman, Travis Kelce, is trending to play. We also know that All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones will play. The Jaguars’ offensive line is already a weak point, as the center and right guard plan to play through injuries. Last week, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner managed three pressures. I like Jones to at least match that. Calvin Ridley looks great in his return — but even without Jones, Kansas City did a nice job managing the Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown. Give me “Scorched-Earth” Mahomes (who is 13-3 after regular-season losses) in a touchdown victory over the Jaguars.

Chiefs 30, Jaguars 23