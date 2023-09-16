Chiefs’ Dave Toub calls Jamal Agnew ‘scary good’

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew may not strike fear into the hearts of Kansas City Chiefs fans as the team prepares to face Jacksonville on Sunday. For Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub, however, that’s a different story.

“I mean, he’s scary good,” Toub told reporters on Thursday. “Obviously, we have a lot of respect for him. He’s been the main focus this week - trying to control him.”

Toub is right to make Agnew a focal point on special teams. Agnew has scored six touchdowns as a returner since being drafted in 2017 — the most in the NFL during that timeframe. That doesn’t include the 109-yard touchdown he recorded off a missed field goal against Arizona during the 2021 season.

With guys like wide receiver Calvin Ridley and running back Travis Ettiene suiting up for Jacksonville, Agnew may not be the name that fans are circling ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

If Toub has his way, he won’t be a name they’re talking about afterward, either.